St. Paul – More than 300,000 U.S. military veterans call Minnesota home and more than half of them are of working age. Unfortunately, veterans returning from recent military deployments face higher unemployment and more challenges entering the civilian workforce and advancing in their careers. To help raise awareness about the resources available for veterans and their spouses, as well as the many benefits of employing current and former U.S. military members, Governor Walz has proclaimed July 2021 as Hire a Veteran Month.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has a slate of events planned to mark the month. Governor Walz’s proclamation encourages all Minnesota employers to help connect military service members with employment opportunities during the month of July, and to continue hiring veterans throughout the year. Veterans learn fast, and possess many invaluable skills, such as leadership, dedication, and strong work ethics.
“Current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces have a range of skills from leadership, team building and problem solving to in-depth knowledge of advanced technology,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “Employers have a lot to gain by hiring a veteran – and we owe it to the men and women who have served our country to connect them with good employment opportunities.”
Virtual events slated for Hire a Veteran Month include:
An online career fair on Thursday, July 29 from 1-3 p.m. Minnesota employers interested in participating are invited to find out more and register. Current and former U.S. military members and their spouses are invited to register to participate.
A series of four weekly online events for employers on Thursdays from 11 a.m. – noon beginning July 8.
Minnesota employers are invited to register for any or all of these weekly Veteran Recruitment Series – Best Practices events.
An Explore Careers: Veteran Friendly Employers virtual event on Tuesday, July 20 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Current and former U.S. military members and their spouses are invited to register here.
Current and former U.S. military members interested in learning about Veterans Employment Services available to them, as well as employers interested in finding out more about the benefits of hiring veterans, are encouraged to view the resources at CareerForceMN.com/Veterans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.