Greenway Grad Elected Beltrami County Commissioner 2005 Greenway High School graduate Joe Gould was elected to a seat on the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners this past November.
“I appreciate everybody’s support. I’m looking forward to the new position. Now the real work begins,” he stated.
Gould, 35, lives in Bemidji with spouse Gwenia Fiskevold Gould and teaches high school social studies in the Cass Lake- Bena School District. He is a graduate of Bemidji State University and also holds a master’s degree in public administration.
“My top priorities for the county include expanding children’s mental health services, workforce recruitment, and supporting our Veterans department. As a teacher, I see the struggles our kids go through every day and I hear from parents on the phone about the challenges they face after school hours. Like many northern, rural counties, Beltrami County also faces difficulties finding and retaining workers, so we need to come together and find solutions.”
Before teaching full-time, Gould worked at the state legislature as a staff person for the House education finance committee and worked in government relations for the Minnesota Rural Education Association before moving back up north. He has also worked on numerous political campaigns over the past fifteen years. Currently, Gould serves on both the Bemidji chapter and statewide Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors, as well as the city’s planning commission.
“Public service is in my blood. My Grandpa Lloyd and Grandpa Gene both served in the armed forces and at the local government level. I’m proud to have been raised by a family that values community, education, and acceptance of others.”
Gould was endorsed by seven different labor unions throughout the election as well.
Gould defeated his opponent with 64% of the vote and will represent the District 2 seat which is most of the city’s residential areas near BSU, the Sanford Center, and downtown. He takes office in January and will serve a two-year term before being up for re-election in 2024.
