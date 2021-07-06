Gary Louis Hausladen 1958- 2021

Gary Louis Hausladen, 62, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.
Gary was born in 1958 in Minneapolis, MN. He was raised by Harold and Margaret Hausladen in Golden Valley, MN where he grew up and attended school. Gary owned and operated Golden Valley Towing prior to going to work for the police department in Corcoran, MN. He later moved to Duluth, MN where he operated a greenhouse for a period of time. Gary eventually made his home in Grand Rapids, MN where he was employed with Ruttger’s Sugar Lake Lodge and the City of Grand Rapids where he worked in maintenance and ground keeping. On September 2, 2006, he was united in marriage to Lisa Glanville. Gary retired in 2019. He enjoyed woodworking and was passionate about watching the weather.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Gary is survived by his wife, Lisa; and many cousins, extended family and special friends.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the Libbey Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.