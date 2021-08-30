INDY — Former NHRA Division 5 Super Comp champion, Jordan Pratt, will get a chance to display his skills on one of the most prestigious stages within the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series this week; the JEGS Allstars.
Pratt’s current number one seat in the NHRA Division 5 Super Street points qualifies him to compete amongst other top-ranked racers as they battle for their share of the $124,000 total purse.
The JEGS Allstars will be contested during the NHRA U.S. Nationals Sept. 1-5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. Pratt understands that leaving Indy victorious is no easy feat, which is why he has aligned himself with reputable companies and machinery. He has utilized Bishop’s Performance since 2017 and is enthusiastic about their ongoing partnership.
“There are a lot of moving parts to a successful racing operation,” Pratt explains, “and when it comes to the transmission, I rely on Bishop’s Performance to supply both our cars with high quality parts and service. Chris [Bishop] has the expertise to provide a reliable transmission that performs lap after lap.”
Chris Bishop, of Grand Rapids, is looking forward to watching Pratt battle at The Big Go. “We are proud to see Jordan make the journey and represent Bishop’s Performance in the JEGS Allstars,” said Bishop.
From championship titles and hoisting Wallys to working behind the scenes with ThisIsBracketRacing, Pratt can already claim an impressive resume both on and off the racetrack. Although like many others, he still has one dream at the forefront of his mind.
Pratt continues, “Winning Indy would be huge! That would be a major milestone in my career and something I’d never forget. We do a lot in preparation for an event like this…all with hopes of coming out on top.”
Bishop’s Performance Motorsports was established in 2005 and is based out of Grand Rapids, Minn. They specialize in building racing transmissions, selling parts, and high caliber service. BPM also excels behind the wheel with a four-driver team that competes within the NHRA; Jeff Cheney, Donnie Durenburger, Steve Stockton, and founder, Chris Bishop. BPM also sponsors several proficient racers within the Midwestern US.
You can follow Bishop’s Performance Motorsports on Facebook, Instagram (@bishops_motorsports), or by visiting their website at www.bpmracer.com. Jordan Pratt can be found on his personal Facebook page.
