GRAND RAPIDS — The last beginner pickleball class of the season will be offered Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport and you don’t want to be left out of the fun! The Itasca County Pickleball Association (ICPA) is offering this class to anyone interested in learning how to play the game. Lessons will be offered at the outdoor courts at the YMCA.

All ages are welcome and there is no charge. Wear tennis shoes. We have paddles for you to use if needed. Call the YMCA at 218-327-1161 to register.

