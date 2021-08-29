GRAND RAPIDS — When the Noble Hall Field Improvement Project was in the planning stages more than two years ago, it was expected that the new artificial turf to be put on the field would alleviate a number of pitfalls.
With artificial turf already installed on a number of northern Minnesota facilities including at Bemidji, Duluth East, Duluth Denfeld, Esko, Proctor and Mt. Iron-Buhl, the feedback from the other schools was good in reference to the artificial turf.
Members of the committee that headed the project said that since Grand Rapids had just one performance field and one practice field for 13 high school sponsored sports/activities and the field performance marching band, more space was needed to give the more than 600 students who utilized the two fields better facilities to perform on.
And according to Tom Saxhaug, who was chairman of the project, the new turf has more than exceeded what was hoped for Noble Hall Field.
“Our goal in that project was to put artificial turf on Noble Hall Field and increase the use of it, and we thought we could improve the use by at least three times by putting in the turf,” said Saxhaug. “We could get the marching band out of the parking lot, the football team was able to practice on it, and both soccer teams could practice on it in the spring. Also, the track teams and both lacrosse teams could go onto that field.”
Saxhaug added that physical education classes also could not use the field because of the fear of putting too much wear and tear on it. He added that the Itasca Community College football team also utilized the field.
“It’s been a wonderful experience, and where we thought it would increase the use by three times, it’s actually been 10 times,” Saxhaug explained. “The practice field also got overused and now that it has been reseeded and the use of it has been cut down, and it is in really great shape.”
Saxhaug praised the City of Grand Rapids for its new fields at the East Ridge Elementary School and he lauded the City of Cohasset for its Portage Park facility.
“We really do have a lot of great fields in this area,” said Saxhaug.
Saxhaug thanked everyone for their financial help in the $1.3 million project, including $600,000 in funding from School District 318. He added that donations were received from the Blandin Foundation, the IRRRB, and the main private donors, L&M Supply, Woodland Bank and Hawkinson Construction. He said a number of private donors also assisted in the project.
“A lot of people were interested in making Noble Hall Field one of the best athletic facilities in northern Minnesota,” Saxhaug explained. “I think all our athletic teams that play on it will have the pride of being on one of the best athletic facilities in northern Minnesota. We all hope that will improve the athletics in Grand Rapids for the people who use it.”
