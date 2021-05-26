On May 25, 1979, 6-year-old Etan Patz vanished from a New York street on his way to his school bus. Every year, on the anniversary of Etan’s disappearance, the nation observes National Missing Children’s Day. This is an important day for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and as our partners, we invite you to join us in celebrating the children who have come home and continuing the search for those who are still missing.
For National Missing Children’s Day, NCMEC wants to remind and empower the public to be on the lookout missing children in their area. At NCMEC, we know that all it takes is one person to pay attention, do the right thing, and help bring a missing child home. For the families that NCMEC works with, National Missing Children’s Day is an opportunity to generate new attention for their missing loved ones and garner new leads in their case.
1. Learn something new about NCMEC or child safety.
2. Share something new about NCMEC or child safety with friends, family, and colleagues.
3. Share the poster of a missing child from your area on social media from www.missingkids.org/search. It takes just one person to bring a missing child home!
4. Follow us on social @missingkids
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
