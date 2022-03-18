GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Basketball Tournaments
Following are scenarios of boys basketball section tournaments in the area as of Thursday, March 17:
Class AAA
Hibbing and Hermantown played for the section championship on March 18, at Duluth East High School.
Class AA
No. 2 seed Pequot Lakes defeated No. 1 seed Esko 58-50 on March 17, to win the section championship.
Class A
No. 1 seed Cherry and No. 3 seed Deer River – the defending section champion – played on March 18, at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for the section title.
All-IRC Swimming
GRAND RAPIDS — Seven members of the Iron Range Conference (IRC) champion Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team have been named to the IRC All-Conference team.
Named from the Thunderhawks are junior Aydin Aultman, diving, senior Derek Bolin, 50-yard freestyle, sophomore Nik Casper, 400-yard freestyle relay, senior Grant Ewens, 500-yard freestyle, sophomore Isaac Palecek, 200-yard medley relay (backstroke), senior Sam Reiten, 200-yard freestyle relay, and senior Will Silvis, 100-yard breaststroke.
Other members of the team are sophomore Gabe Aagenes, Rock Ridge, 200-yard freestyle relay, senior Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, sophomore Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, diving, sophomore Bodi George, Rock Ridge, 100-yard butterfly, senior Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard backstroke, senior Aiden Hecimovich, Rock Ridge, 500-yard freestyle, junior John Kendall, Rock Ridge, 200-yard freestyle relay, eighth grader Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 400-yard freestyle relay, senior Leighton Ongalo, Rock Ridge, 200-yard medley relay (butterfly), junior Ben Philips, Hibbing, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, freshman Mathew Philips, Hibbing, 400-yard freestyle relay, junior Ben Riipinen, Hibbing, 200-yard medley relay (breaststroke), sophomore Isak Schroeder, Mesabi East, 200-yard medley relay (freestyle), senior Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 100-yard backstroke, sophomore Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 400-yard freestyle relay, senior Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, and junior Mason Williams, Mesabi East, 200-yard freestyle relay.
LSC Girls Hockey All-Conference Team
GRAND RAPIDS — Three members of the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team have been named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Girls Hockey Team.
Named from the Lightning to the First Team are freshman Mercury Bischoff, and senior Makenzie Cole.
Other members of the First Team are junior Nya Sieger, Proctor/Hermantown, sophomore Izy Fairchild, Proctor/Hermantown, junior Ava Anick, Proctor/Hermantown, and senior Tenley Stewart, Cloquet.
Named to the Second Team from GRG is junior Jazzy Bischoff.
Other members of the Second Team include senior Dana Jones, Cloquet, sophomore Ilsa Lindaman, Duluth Marshall, senior Annika Lindgren, Duluth Marshall, junior Abigail Sullivan, Hibbing, and senior Abby Pajari, Proctor/Hermantown.
Receiving honorable mention are Julia Gherardi, Hibbing, Kalle Reed, GRG, Autumn Cooper, Superior, Bailey Coole, Duluth, and Araya Kiminski, Cloquet.
