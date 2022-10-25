CO Vinny Brown (Northome) worked the youth deer-hunting season, monitored decorative materials harvesting activities, and completed some equipment maintenance. An individual was caught with a truckload of stolen spruce tops, which were seized. Enforcement action was taken for several ATV-related violations, transporting loaded firearms, duck hunting without required licenses/stamps, and taking a deer without a license, which resulted in the deer being seized. Brown also helped locate a group of lost hunters who were found safe.
CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, waterfowl hunters, boaters, ATV riders, and big-game and waterfowl hunters. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, worked TIP complaints, and monitored waterfowl activity. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si assisted CO Brown with a spruce top theft case and attended training this week. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and taking decorative materials without a permit.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked grouse hunters and recreational vehicle activity during the previous week. Time was also spent following up on complaints involving trespassing and big-game-hunting violations. Holt attended a youth firearms safety field day to speak about laws and ethics in hunting.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued field training with COC Andrew Ladzinski. Time was spent patrolling forest roads, checking grouse hunters and ATV riders. Hunters are reporting varied numbers of grouse seen in the woods, but almost all have had opportunities to take grouse. A complaint was investigated regarding illegal shooting lanes being cut and illegal ATV operation. Various questions from people regarding CWD, early antlerless season licenses, and firearms safety training were answered.
