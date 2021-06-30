Grand Rapids fireworks
The City of Grand Rapids fireworks display will be held Sunday, July 4 and launched from the Pokegama Golf Course at dusk.
There will be shuttle buses to the golf course with departures from Essentia Health parking lot starting at 8 p.m. The Essentia parking lot is located at 1542 Golf Course Road. Food and beverages will be available for sale at the Pokegama Grill.
Spectators can also view the fireworks from their boat on Lake Pokegama, but boaters must stay 500 feet away from the banks of Pokegama Golf Course where the fireworks will be launched. Boat landings fill up quickly during the day, so it is recommended to launch boats earlier in the day.
Nashwauk events
The City of Nashwauk will be holding its annual Fourth of July festivities this weekend on July 3-4.
On Saturday, the 3rd Annual Car Show on Main Street will take place from 3 – 5:30 p.m. Local musician, Formerly Charles, will perform on the main stage from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by Wrecking Crew from 8:30 p.m. to Midnight.
The city’s world-class fireworks display will begin at dusk.
On Sunday, registration for the Red Rock Run begins at 7 a.m. Registration is $20 and comes with a free T-shirt. The race will start at the Mesabi Trail’s west entrance on Highway 169. Immediately following the races, a bean bag tournament will begin at The Saloon. Participants must be 21 or older to enter.
The Grand Parade will begin at Noon, starting with the 148th Fight Wing F-16 Flyover. The parade lineup begins at 11 a.m. on Third Street.
No glass containers, coolers, pets, or bicycles are allowed at the festivities.
Hill City festivities
The 117th Annual Hill City 4th of July Celebration kicks off Friday. The Main Street Market and Photo Spot will take place Friday, July 2 - Sunday, July 4. The Hill City Street Dance will take place Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the 41st Annual HC Lions Club 5K Fun Run begins at 7 a.m. A Lutheran Church pancake breakfast will be held from 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. Other events include Lefty’s Kids Games, Karaoke in the Street, and a bean bag tournament.
The MaryLou Kimball Memorial 4th of July Parade starts Sunday morning with color guard and baton twirlers at 10:5 a.m. Several family events and games will follow the parade, including children’s street games, the American Legion Pork Chop and Auxiliary Hot Dog Cookout at City Hall, bean bag tournament, food booths, and beer garden will take place.
For more information, please visit the City of Hill City on Facebook.
