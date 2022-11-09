On Tuesday, Minnesota voters will complete the work of the 2022 election in polling places around the state. In a return to pre-pandemic voting patterns, more of the vote — likely about 75 percent — will be in person on Election Day, rather than by mail or at early voting sites.

As of Thursday, local elections offices had sent out 649,329 absentee ballots. At one week before the 2018 election, 581,971 ballots had been transmitted. But during the first pandemic election when 58 percent of the eventual vote was cast early or by mail, 1,969,728 ballots had been sent out.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments