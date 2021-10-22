Several community events coming up- Tuesday Peaceful Walks, Turkey Bingo, Halloween Party
Cohasset City Council welcomed Thomas Sutherland as a councilor Tuesday, October 12, 2021, replacing councilor Jason Tabaka.
“Welcome to the group,” Councilor Tim Carlson stated.
In other business:
There was a 7:05 p.m. public hearing for Huber Engineered Wood Environment Assessment Worksheet.
Jeff Smith, Director of Compliance and permitting, for Braun InterTech, was present to give a presentation and has been hired by Huber to do the permitting for the company.
“We are helping put all these pieces into play,” Smith said.
He explained Huber would like to get out to the site yet this fall, provided the permitting gets completed, to do some tree clearing. Smith talked about another permit mid-Winter that would allow for actual construction to begin.
A motion was made to set another public hearing on November 9, 2021.
Council moved into their regular meeting, with no resident input.
Approved the letter of support for the City of Grand Rapids to apply for a federal EDA grant under the ARP, travel, tourism and outdoor recreation category.
City Finance Director Max Peters said there was a clarification, this was actually Visit Grand Rapids, not the City of Grand Rapids.
Set a public hearing to act on the planning commission recommendation to amend zoning ordinance section 10.081, uses permitted in zone district table October 26, 2021 at 7:05 p.m.
“This was the planning commission to allow for kennels in the Industrial Park,” Cohasset Zoning Officer Greg Tuttle said. “Since we are already having another public hearing that date, they will run consecutive.”
Approved the following resolutions: 2021-37 amending signature authority for city accounts, 2021-38 amending signature authority for safe deposit box, 2021-39 amending investment authority for depositories and 2021-40 authorized signature authority for city credit cards.
Acknowledged Assistant Finance Director Nena Newman’s resignation.
“Max you want to say anything on that?” Bartz asked.
“Yes, she found a new opportunity,” Peters said.
“Thank you for your time,” Council Philip Hermel said.
Acknowledged fire fighter Jason Tabaka’s resignation.
“We’ll miss you,” Hermel said.
Approved December 11, 2021 for volunteer appreciation event at Florio’s.
“That’s anyone that is on any commission, works for the City and includes the fire department,” Carlson said.
Approved the purchase of a Zoll AED Plus for the daycare center.
Bartz discussed the idea of where it would be put, so they decided to get a children’s size AED specifically for the daycare center.
Hustling with Hagy will be here Saturday, October 16, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“If you want to see some nice gifts, this is probably the biggest fundraiser I’ve ever seen,” Bartz said. “It’s going to be a good time. Anyone who wants to come, come.”
Thursday, October 21, 2021 is Turkey Bingo for the Fire Department at the Community Center starting at 7 p.m.
“You will want to get here early,” Bartz said. “And they serve popcorn. It’s always a good time.”
Sunday, October 31, 2021 will be the annual Halloween Party, from 5-7 p.m., indoor games and drive-by trunk or treat.
Peaceful walks at Portage Park are Tuesday’s in October starting at 10 a.m.
“Our new coordinator, is pretty much a hustler,” Bartz said. “She likes to do things.”
Hermel talked about a new Facebook page up for Portage Park, with all the events happening at the park.
Bartz explained Friday, October 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. they would dedicate the ball fields to Duane Kilde.
“Everyone is welcome to come to that,” Bartz said.
“Do we have a noise ordinance,” Hermel asked?
Tuttle explained 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“Let’s give some courtesy for your neighbors out there, and to those that are blowing leaves,” Hermel said.
“Thank you for welcoming me here, I am happy to help out,” Sutherland said.
Approved claims in the amount of $98,071.36, the September 28, 2021 city council minutes and acknowledged the September 13, 2021 public utilities commission minutes, the September 7, 2021 economic development authority minutes and the September 1, 2021 planning commission minutes.
Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy was absent with notice.
