With the State of Minnesota recently legalizing the sale of THC products, Deer River City Council discussed the implications of this change during a regular meeting on Monday, July 25. Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano said that there is information on the League of Minnesota Cities website to guide communities on the changes.
Deer River City Administrator Mark Box shared that he would like the council to pass a resolution to slow down the sale of these products until the city can get legal guidance. The state passed a bill that allows the sale of THC products but the bill left out a lot of important unanswered details. Box said this product should require a license to sell. To do this the city will have to enact a new ordinance which will take some time due to the new law requiring the city to post and publish any new ordinances. Box continued to say there are many other unanswered questions before the city can allow the sale of these products. Box will contact the city attorney to set up a meeting.
In other business on Monday:
Deer River Fire Chief Jordan Osse wasn’t present for the meeting but sent a written report. Richard Fieldsend was present and answered any questions. Osse explained in his written report that the Fire Relief raffle raised around $10,000. These funds will help support the retirement fund. The relief will be sponsoring a golf tournament on August 3, 2022 at the Blueberry Hills Golf Course.
Chief Castellano stated there were 232 calls in June 2022 compared to 217 in 2021. Of that, 25 of the calls were assists to other departments.
Castellano said Officer Krall has completed his six-month probation and continues to do a good job for the department. In addition, Officer Perry has completed four years with the department.
Castellano said the Lions Club donated $500 to the police department. This is to be used to purchase ammunition.
Councilor Barb Serfling had a question about some blighted properties. Castellano will address them.
Approved resolution 2022-20, to accept a donation from the Lions Club for $500.
Approved 2022-21, accepting donations for the bike rodeo to purchase bikes and bike accessories.
Deer River Assistant City Administrator Sarah Nelson explained the Deer River Sportsman’s Club will be conducting its annual Big Buck contest raffle.
Councilor Sharon Geving asked about the possibility of condemning a couple of houses. One property is currently in foreclosure. The City will have to wait until this process is done.
Box explained it was to his understanding that the home Geving referenced could be renovated. The second property will have to be inspected by the Cities building inspector and depending on the findings the City can have more discussions about that property.
Deer River City Mayor, Steve Geving, informed the council the job posting for a public works foreman received one internal application. No other applications were received. Mayor Geving and councilor Dan Graf met with Fieldsend about the position and agreed to offer the position to him with a one-year probationary period.
Council approved to hire Fieldsend as the Public works Foreman with a one-year probation period.
Approved to post a public works position internally and externally effective July 26, 2022.
Sharon Geving asked about a shed that was moved to a residence on Comstock Drive which was placed in the right of way. Fieldsend will contact the homeowner about moving it.
Council approved the July 11, 2022 regular meeting minutes as well as the June 12, 2022 working session meeting minutes.
Approved bills for $79,956.51.
Deer River City Attorney Andy Shaw was not present.
