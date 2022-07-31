With the State of Minnesota recently legalizing the sale of THC products, Deer River City Council discussed the implications of this change during a regular meeting on Monday, July 25. Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano said that there is information on the League of Minnesota Cities website to guide communities on the changes.  

Deer River City Administrator Mark Box shared that he would like the council to pass a resolution to slow down the sale of these products until the city can get legal guidance. The state passed a bill that allows the sale of THC products but the bill left out a lot of important unanswered details. Box said this product should require a license to sell. To do this the city will have to enact a new ordinance which will take some time due to the new law requiring the city to post and publish any new ordinances. Box continued to say there are many other unanswered questions before the city can allow the sale of these products. Box will contact the city attorney to set up a meeting.  

