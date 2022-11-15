American Legion

Submitted photo

Grand Rapids American Legion Auxiliary Unit 60 members to attend the 87th Fall Conference included President Sharon Voltz, Secretary Lilah J. Crowe, Treasurer Anna Eells, and Executive Board member and Past Department President Betty Manginen.

President Sharon Voltz, Secretary Lilah J. Crowe, and Treasurer Anna Eell, members of the American Legion Auxiliary attended the 87th Annual Fall Conference held Oct. 27-29, 2022 in St. Cloud, Minn., hosted by the American Legion Convention Corporation. The Conference was held at the Rivers Edge Convention Center, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

State President, Mary Kuperus was the presiding officer. For her Department President’s Projects – President Mary has chosen the Mediation Rooms at the three new Veterans homes as her project. The money will go toward the movable alter, alter cloths, candles, music technology, books for the library, chairs, artwork for the walls, and other items as requested. She is hoping to raise $10,000 for each home. Her Fall Conference project was to collect clothing for the St. Cloud VA Health Care Center’s Clothing Room.

