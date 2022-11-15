Grand Rapids American Legion Auxiliary Unit 60 members to attend the 87th Fall Conference included President Sharon Voltz, Secretary Lilah J. Crowe, Treasurer Anna Eells, and Executive Board member and Past Department President Betty Manginen.
President Sharon Voltz, Secretary Lilah J. Crowe, and Treasurer Anna Eell, members of the American Legion Auxiliary attended the 87th Annual Fall Conference held Oct. 27-29, 2022 in St. Cloud, Minn., hosted by the American Legion Convention Corporation. The Conference was held at the Rivers Edge Convention Center, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
State President, Mary Kuperus was the presiding officer. For her Department President’s Projects – President Mary has chosen the Mediation Rooms at the three new Veterans homes as her project. The money will go toward the movable alter, alter cloths, candles, music technology, books for the library, chairs, artwork for the walls, and other items as requested. She is hoping to raise $10,000 for each home. Her Fall Conference project was to collect clothing for the St. Cloud VA Health Care Center’s Clothing Room.
Throughout the Conference the Department Chairmen presented their programs for the Auxiliary year. “Just Ask” sessions gave the membership the opportunity to ask questions on the various programs.
Others addressing the Conference were the Northwestern Division Vice President Marlene Boyer of North Dakota. American Legion Auxiliary Unit purchased $250 of clothing and T&T Designs of Grand Rapids donated more than $400 in men's clothing for the three Veterans Homes.
