These are the most crazy, insane times! How did everyone get so anti-America? We live in the best country, but obviously people don’t see that and want socialism and now communism. Biden is certainly doing a good job of tearing down the United States. In his first 100 days of tearing down America, he has managed to: open the border to any country that wants to come in. It does not matter if they are MS13, drug cartel, felons, or bringing drugs. It does not matter that the drug cartel is making millions from human trafficking, more than drug-running, or that the women and children are being sexually abused or sold into slavery. This administration is also secretly flying these people to different states late at night even though the states do not want them, and lying to Americans stating the border is closed and there is no crisis. No they did not close it! All of us will be taxed to death to pay for all of this. Why is everyone so silent on this?
He cancelled the Keystone pipeline and put over 11,000 people out of jobs, but ok’d Putin for his pipeline.
He rejoined the Paris climate agreement.
He blocked new oil and gas drilling on federal land.
You think that it can’t get worse, then you wake up the next day and he does something else crazy! All I know is that I want to get off this crazy train!! 2024 cannot come soon enough (if America survives).
Khruschev’s prediction is slowly coming true:
“We will take America without firing a shot ... we will bury you!”
“We can’t expect the American people to jump from capitalism to communism, but we can assist their elected leaders in giving them small doses of socialism, until they awaken one day to find that they have communism. We do not have to invade the United States, we will destroy you from within.”
Kristy Urman
Bigfork
