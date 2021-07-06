Edwin “LeRoy” Cleveland 1933 - 2021

Edwin “LeRoy” Cleveland, age 81, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at Grand Village.
LeRoy was born in 1933 to Edwin and Lena (Adams) Cleveland in Deer River, MN. LeRoy graduated from Deer River High School in 1952. LeRoy enlisted in the United State Air Force, where he proudly served for 8 years. LeRoy married Kay M. Kangas on July 1, 1971 in Hibbing, MN. The couple then lived in Trout Lake Township, where they lived for over 30 years. LeRoy went on to work for Blandin Paper Co. until his retirement after 25 years. After his retirement, alongside Kay, LeRoy owned and operated E&K Gravel for over 20 years.
LeRoy loved to snowmobile, fish, camp with family and friends, and travel. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose 2023, American Legion #60, and Bethel Trinity Church in Bovey, MN.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kay; son, Kenny Cleveland; son-in-law, Jack Anderson; brother, Donald; and sister, Bertha.
LeRoy is survived by his daughter, Cathy Anderson of Cape Coral, FL; son, James Turner of Minneapolis, MN; daughter-in-law, Susan Cleveland of Twin Cities, MN; brother, Rodney (Shirley) Cleveland; sister, Luella Rieger, both of Grand Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Rachel (Mike) Borgschatz of Cape Coral, FL, Terann Anderson of Reeve, WI, Jon Anderson of Aurora, CO, Kayla Cleveland of Twin Cities, MN; great grandchildren, Dillon Benck of Minot, ND; Maraya Anderson of Reeve, WI, Tyler Hollern of North Pole, AK; Trever Hollern of Reeve, WI, Violet Anderson of Aurora, CO; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:00AM at Bethel Trinity Lutheran Church, Bovey, MN followed by the 11:00 AM Memorial Service. Rev. Mark Wagner will officiate. Burial will be at Trout Lake Community Cemetery, Bovey, MN, with full Military Honors.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
