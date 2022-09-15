1 in 3 older adults age 65+ will fall, and falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common cause of nonfatal trauma-related hospital admissions among older adults. 40% of all hospitalizations are a result of falls. Junipers fall prevention classes are evidence-based programs designed to keep you mobile and independent and is proven to reduce risk of falling by as much as 55%.

Falls prevention truly is a community effort. While health care professionals play an integral part of reducing falls risk, resources in our community can also make an impact. Join us the week of Sept. 18-24 in a national effort to increase awareness of falls prevention and leverage our community resources to support the older adults in your community be independent and falls free.

