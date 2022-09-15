1 in 3 older adults age 65+ will fall, and falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common cause of nonfatal trauma-related hospital admissions among older adults. 40% of all hospitalizations are a result of falls. Junipers fall prevention classes are evidence-based programs designed to keep you mobile and independent and is proven to reduce risk of falling by as much as 55%.
Falls prevention truly is a community effort. While health care professionals play an integral part of reducing falls risk, resources in our community can also make an impact. Join us the week of Sept. 18-24 in a national effort to increase awareness of falls prevention and leverage our community resources to support the older adults in your community be independent and falls free.
Falls Prevention Awareness Week Kick-off
Sept. 19th at 1:30 p.m.
During this online event you will hear from guest speakers to learn the issues of falls in Minnesota, debunk falls-related myths, and try some Tai Ji Quan exercises. Learn more and register at bit.ly/falls-2022 or call 855-215-2174
Get strong, increase balance, feel good... and prevent falls
Sept. 21 at 1 p.m.
The good news is that falls are not a normal part of aging. We can prevent them! In this presentation you will check your risk for a fall and learn about low-cost or free ways to reduce your risk of a fall. Learn more and register at bit.ly/falls-2022 or call 855-215-2174
Fall prevention classes are offered through the statewide Juniper™ network—a centralized hub of organizations delivering evidence-based programs to help people manage chronic health conditions, improve balance, prevent falls, and foster well-being. Learn more or find a workshop near you by visiting www.yourjuniper.org
Juniper classes are offered across Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Board on Aging, Minnesota State Fire Marshal and Minnesota Association of Area Agencies on Aging are collaborators in the NO|FALLS Minnesota campaign.
