August is National Make-A-Will Month, which is a good time to start thinking about making a legal will or considering an estate plan. According to Caring.com’s 2022 Wills Survey more than 50% of Americans think having a will is somewhat important but only 33% have a will or living trust.

According to the survey, one of the main reasons respondents (1 out of 3 respondents) state for not having a will is they don’t believe they have enough assets to leave behind. However, estate planning isn’t just for the wealthy and includes more than just your assets. Every adult should have a plan in place for their needs and their family’s needs.

