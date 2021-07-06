Larrie Erwin Albrecht 1940 - 2021

Larrie Erwin Albrecht, 81, of Spring Lake, Minn., died July 3, 2021, in Bigfork.
Larrie was born Jan. 21, 1940, in Davenport, Iowa.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Carroll Funeral Home, in Deer River, Minn. Burial will be at Sand Lake Cemetery, Sand Lake Township, Minn.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home of Deer River and Bigfork, Minn.
