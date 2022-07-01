The Fourth of July holiday weekend usually has heavy boat traffic on Minnesota’s waters. Boaters should practice safety and watch out for others.
Everyone on the boat should wear their life jacket. Wearing a life jacket is the best way to ensure an unexpected fall into the water doesn’t turn tragic. Boaters should make use of evolving safety equipment:
Engine cut-off devices
Inflatable life jackets
Personal locator beacons
Own Your Wake. Shared resources require shared responsibility. Be aware of the wake your boat creates and the impact it has on shoreline erosion as well as the hazards large wakes create for swimmers, paddlers, and others who are boating.
Remember to have the boat’s exhaust system inspected for damage or loose lines. Know the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning:
Dull headache
Weakness
Dizziness
Nausea or vomiting
Shortness of breath
Confusion
Blurred vision
Loss of consciousness
Distracted boating is a rising safety issue. Just as distracted driving is a concern on our roads, distracted boating can lead to accidents and fatalities on our waters.
All watercraft must have a valid boat registration, except for non-motorized watercraft 10 feet or less.
Youth operators 12-17 are required to have a watercraft operator’s permit to operate motorboats over 25 hp (age 13 minimum for personal watercraft under the visual supervision of someone age 21 or older).
Take a boating safety course. The vast majority of boating accidents occur on boats where the operator has not taken a boating safety class.
Boating under the influence applies to drugs, as well as alcohol. Alcohol can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time. Common boating stressors – sun, wind, noise, vibration and motion – intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs and some medications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.