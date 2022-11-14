Wabana Community Recreation Complex fundraising begins

Decades ago, the Wabana community built a wonderful recreation area on Clearwater Road, which was utilized and appreciated by area residents for many years. However, the existing recreation area is now rarely enjoyed because it has fallen into disrepair. A community group has formed to raise money to upgrade many items at the recreation area such as the hockey rink, playground areas, and tennis court, as well as relocating the basketball hoops, adding two pickleball courts, a kiddy ice rink and an ADA-compliant, paved walkway to the pavilion.

The cost of the project is approximately $480,000, and will be primarily funded through private

