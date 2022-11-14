Wabana Community Recreation Complex fundraising begins

Decades ago, the Wabana community built a wonderful recreation area on Clearwater Road, which was utilized and appreciated by area residents for many years. However, the existing recreation area is now rarely enjoyed because it has fallen into disrepair. A community group has formed to raise money to upgrade many items at the recreation area such as the hockey rink, playground areas, and tennis court, as well as relocating the basketball hoops, adding two pickleball courts, a kiddy ice rink and an ADA-compliant, paved walkway to the pavilion.
The cost of the project is approximately $480,000, and will be primarily funded through private
donations and grants. Currently, the Wabana Township Recreation Complex is in the process of being approved for a $50,000 small communities development program grant. They will also be pursuing other grants to help pay for the project, but are asking area citizens to help support these improvements through donations. Donations will go through the Wabana Community Fund, which is set up at the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation and, therefore, any donations will be tax-deductible. You can donate online at www.gracf.org/donate and search for Wabana Community Fund, or you can send or drop off a check to the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, 350 NW 1 st Avenue, Suite E, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
For more information on the project or donating, you can contact Kim Oja at mrs.o@msn.com or 218-327-2350.
