McGregor Lakes Area Foundation Grants Record Amount of Funds to Community Organizations Seven Grant Recipients to Receive a Total of $16,230 in 2022

Submitted photo

McGregor Lakes Area Foundation grants funds to seven grant recipients for a totall of $16,230 in 2022.

McGregor Lakes Area Foundation (MLAF) is granting $16,230 to McGregor community organizations in 2022. MLAF issued the largest amount of grant dollars in one year, since its inception in 1992.

  •  The Long Lake Conservation Center will be replacing old equipment for their very popular outdoor winter program of snowshoeing and cross-country skiing McGregor

  • ANGELS conducts a program entitled Area Neighbors Giving Elderly Live-In Services. The grant to McGregor ANGELS helps offer assistance to seniors age 60 and over, who are at risk of losing independence to live safely in their homes.  

  • McGregor School District received two grants, one for the Big Sandy Water Institute and the other, a sixth-grade field trip to the MDNR Soudan Mine 

