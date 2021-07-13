FRIDAY, JUNE 25
Property damage:
At 11:16 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Bruce Creek Road in Warba. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 1:27 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on First Street NE in Deer River. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 4:11 p.m., a portable air conditioner and other items were reported taken from a site on Little Bear Lake Road in Cook. No value was given.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
Underage consumption:
At 5:19 a.m., citations were issued to juveniles for undeerage consumption of alcohol on Highway 6 in rural Bigfork.
Accident:
At 8:18 a.m., a motor vehicle was found in a ditch on Rice Rapids Road in Effie. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 11:01 a.m., beer was reported taken from a site onEkman Avenue in Marble. No value was given.
ATV complaint:
At 4:01 p.m., a complaint of careless driving by an all-terrain vehicle on city streets in Cohasset was received. One individual was cited for no Minnesota driver’s license.
Fraud:
At 5:44 p.m., an individual on Hillcrest Drive in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
Accident:
At 5:38 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Highway 1 east of Effie. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence by the State Patrol.
Vehicle chase:
At 8:46 a.m., a vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids, being clocked at 90 miles per hour. The driver then did not stop for the officer as speeds reached more than 100 miles per hour. The suspect ultimately pulled over and was arrested. The suspect was eventually released to parents.
Sexual complaint:
At 11:24 a.m., an individual on Ekman Avenue in Marble reported a sexual complaint The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:40 p.m., a wallet was reported taken from a vehicle parked in the Tioga Pit parking lot. A window was broken on the vehicle. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 10:52 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Eighth Avenue NW in Cohasset. The case is under investigation.
MONDAY, JUNE 28
Violation:
At 3:08 p.m., a violation of a court order in Deer River resulted in an arrest. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 3:10 p.m., a mailbox post on County Road 35 in rural Deer River was reported damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Runaway:
At 3:27 p.m., a runaway was reported from a facility on Pleasant Street in LaPrairie. The suspect was located and transported to the Northwest Juvenile Center.
Sexual complaint:
At 4:24 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Radio Tower Road in rural Bovey. The case is under investigation.
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
Structure fire:
At 5:53 p.m., a report of a structure/boat fire was received on County Road 56A in rural Nashwauk. A pontoon boat with a sauna on top was burned.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
Theft:
At 1:22 p.m., the theft of a trailer on Bearville Township Road 528 in Cook was received. No value was given.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
Theft:
At 2:02 p.m., items were reported taken from a job site on Shadywood Road in rural Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Theft:
At 5:06 p.m., a theft was reported on County Road 149 in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 9:49 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on County Road 61 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
Sexual complaint:
At 11:20 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received by an individual on Highway 6 in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.
ATV accident:
At 2:41 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle accident was reported on
Walleye Creek Road in Side Lake. A passenger on the ATV was flown to Duluth with a lower leg fracture. The driver will be cited for reckless driving and no ATV safety certificate.
Accident:
At 4:39 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries involving a Sheriff’s Department vehicle was reported at Tioga Pit in rural Grand Rapids.
Fraud:
At 5:48 p.m., an individual on Ingebo Road in Cohasset reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Trespass:
At 8:38 p.m., a trespassing incident was reported on Turtle Lake View Road in rural Bigfork. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 11:57 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles in the parking lot of a business on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rpaids was reported. The suspect was located on County Road 440 in rural Coleraine and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Accident:
At 8:14 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on County Road 613 in rural Nashwauk.
Accident:
At 9:38 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Connors Lake Road in rural Bigfork.
Violation:
At 12:23 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Sixth Street in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Grass fire:
At 2:18 p.m., a grass fire was reported along Highway 38 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 4:15 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Assault:
At 8:59 p.m., an assault was reported on County Road 137 in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.
Structure fire:
At 11:25 p.m., a garage and pontoon boat were reported on fire on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
Domestic:
At 12:37 a.m., a domestic argument was reportedon Morrison Avenue in Coleraine.
Accident:
At 1:34 a.m., a motorcyle accident with injuries was reported on East Bowstring Road in Inger. No more information was available.
Structure fire:
At 6:30 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Southwood Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
At 5:53 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an individual on Camp Hiawatha Road in rural Deer River. A suspect was arrested for alleged third degree criminal sexual conduct in the case.
Vehicle theft:
At 11:11 p.m., a vehicle was reported taken from Jackson Street in Cohasset. The case is under investigation.
MONDAY, JULY 5
Threats:
At 12:42 a.m., an individual on Golf Course Lane in Bigfork reported receiving threats. One individual was cited for disorderly conduct in the incident.
Structure fire:
At 1:34 a.m., wood shed fire was reported on County Road 540 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Runaway:
At 4:01 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported on Forest Road in rural Deer River. The juvenile was located and returned to the residence.
Structure fire:
At 6:15 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Highway 2 in rural Deer River. A garage was a toal loss and an abandoned building was damaged.
TUESDAY, JULY 6
Assault:
At 1:46 a.m., a report of brothers fighting on County Road 9 in rural Deer River was received. One brother allegedly struck the other with a wood club and was arrested on multiple charges.
Assault:
At 9:23 a.m., an assault was reported on Long Lake Road in rural Nashwauk. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 9:51 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on County Road 39 in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 12:17 p.m., an individual on Gary Drive in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 1 p.m., a runaway was reported from a facility on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 1:45 p.m.., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported on County Road 539 in rural Nashwauk. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 2:13 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on County Road 539 in rural Nashwauk.
Scam:
At 3:31 p.m., an individual on Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 4:14 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
Accident:
At 10:17 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 11 a.m., two power washers, valued together at about 1,980, were taken from a garage on Eighth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 11:58 a.m., a traffic accident was reported at the intersection of First Avenue NW and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 12:36 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Second St. N and Pokegama Ave. N in Grand Rapids.
Fraud:
At 12:43 p.m., an individual on Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 2:26 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Third Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 9:07 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A suspect was found with $104.56 worth of items she did not pay for and was cited for shoplifting.
