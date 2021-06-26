This week, the Itasca County Board of Commissioners directed staff to work on an abatement policy related to Project Frontier, a planned $440 million wood manufacturing plant in Cohasset that was announced last week.
Commissioner Davin Tinquist made a motion to get staff started on the abatement at the Itasca County Board of Commissioner’s regular session on Tuesday. It passed with a 5-0 vote.
Huber Engineered Woods plans on building its manufacturing facility on 400 acres near the Boswell Energy Center at the intersection of Highway 6 and 2. It is expected to employ approximately 150 people, as well as up to 500 construction jobs to build the facility. The facility will be 750,000 square feet when completed and will require 400,000 cords of wood every year for production of its products, which includes subflooring, roof, and wall paneling.
“This is huge for our county and the whole region. We all know the impact of this in the community,” Tinquist said. “We haven’t seen this for the timber industry in over 40 years.”
Tinquist noted that the plant’s construction will increase the county’s tax base and increase jobs in other related industries.
Several agencies have worked together to bring the plant to Cohasset, including Iron Range Resources, Minnesota Power, Itasca Economic Development Corporation, the Department of Employment and Economic Development, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Itasca County has committed $6 million to the project.
UMHW 1W1P Process Update and Resolution
Itasca Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) District Manager Andy Arens provided an Upper Mississippi Headwaters (UMHW) One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) process update, including information regarding how the plan will change project funding.
Commissioners voted to submit, adopt and implement the Mississippi River Headwaters Watershed Comprehensive Management Plan with a 4-1 vote. Board Chair Burl Ives voted against adopting the plan.
Overview of Special IEDC Position
Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) President & CEO Tamara Lowney and IEDC Business & Community Broadband Consultant Austin Miller provided an overview of the special IEDC position, including information regarding Small Business Consultant, Community Outreach, and Broadband Specialist tasks.
Amendment to Lease Agreement with USS Solar
The board approved an amendment to the lease agreement with USS Itasca Clean Energy LLC for a solar lease and easement at the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport and authorized necessary signatures.
Schedule Public Hearing
Commissioners motioned to hold a public hearing concerning the Johnson Lake No. 31058600 Slow No Wake Zone to be held at the June 13 County Board regular session, which begins at 2:30 p.m.
DOT and Itasca County Cooperative Construction Agreement
The board approved MnDOT cooperative construction agreement No. 1036787, which authorizes entering into an agreement for the replacement of the traffic control signal system at the TH 2 / CSAH 63 intersection. The vote passed 5-0.
The cooperative construction agreement between the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation and Itasca County defines the roles and responsibilities of each party in the replacement of the traffic control signal system. The state’s cost participation is $300,000 of the estimated $490,000 traffic control signal system project costs.
Construction will begin in May 2022.
The construction contract also includes a bituminous mill and overlay of CSAH 63 from TH 2 - Bridge No. 31509, trail construction (funded by the City of Grand Rapids) and replacement of the railroad crossing system (funded by State and BNSF).
County Based Purchasing (IMCare) Division Update
Health Plan Division Manager Sarah Anderson provided a county based purchasing (IMCare) division update, including information regarding the 2020 Program Integrity Report and the 2021 Q1 Compliance Program Report. To confidentially report fraud, waste, and abuse issues to IMCare, please call (866) 269-0584. The update was informational and no action was taken.
COVID update
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Itasca County, including information regarding vaccination roll-out. If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please call the Public Health Hotline at (218) 327-6784 or visit Itasca County’s website.
Construction update
Transportation Engineer Rachel Metelak provided a Highway Construction Update for June 2021.
Settlement agreement
Commissioners motioned to approve the settlement agreement in reference to pending litigation in the matter of Craig R. Maturi and Jamielee R. Maturi vs. County of Itasca/Tax Appeal 2020/P2021, pending County Attorney review and approval.
Commissioner comments
Commissioner Ben DeNucci provided comment regarding support from Sen. Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) for additional intersection control measures in Itasca County and requested support from Itasca County legislative delegates for a state pay option relative to the Enbridge Energy tax court findings.
Warrants
The board approved the commissioner warrants with a check date of June 25, 2021, in the amount of $2,341,168.31. They also approved the Itasca County Health and Human Services (ICHHS) Department warrants for June 2021, in the amount of $1,452,604.24.
Recognition of County Employees
Welcome new employee Samantha Vork, Public Health Nurse, Health and Human Services
Department effective June 14, 2021. Welcome new employee Willie Storm, Survey Technician, Survey & Mapping Department effective June 21, 2021.
Congratulations to Kimberly Huffman who accepted a job change from Health Plan Compliance
Coordinator to Data Project Coordinator, IMCare Division of Health & Human Services Department effective June 14, 2021. Congratulations to Tanya Elich who accepted a job change from Human Resources Assistant, HR Department to Assessment Technician, Assessor Department effective June 21, 2021.
Consent agenda
• Adopted the resolution to execute Minnesota Department of Transportation grant agreement for airport improvement excluding land acquisition, which approves agreement No. 1047298 with the State of Minnesota for the GPZ Apron Lighting Project (State Project #A3101-99) at the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport.
• Authorized a change in allocation of one vacant Grade 12 (ICEA) Deputy Sheriff/Lieutenant position to a Grade 10 (639A) Road Deputy position and authorized filling the position.
• Approved the purchase of service agreement between ICHHS and Core Professional Services PA for court ordered juvenile sex offender treatment services for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023.
• Accepted the minutes of the May 13th, 2021 HHS Advisory Committee meeting.
• Approved and accepted the 2021/2022 Housing Support Agreements effective July 1, 2021.
• Authorize the IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign a contract for Medical Director Services with Dr. Jay Huber, effective 7/1/21.
• Authorize the IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign a contract for Dental Director Services with Dr. Rachel Buchert, effective 7/1/21.
• Approved the purchase of service agreement between ICHHS and Patty Beech Consulting, Inc for administrative and monitoring activities related to Housing Support Funds.
• Approved the 2021 Lease Agreement between Itasca County and the Northern Minnesota Swap Meet and Car Show, and authorized necessary signatures.
