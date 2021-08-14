Grand Rapids Police Chief Steve Schaar took his Oath of Office Monday, Aug. 11, before the Grand Rapids City Council. Schaar takes over the department following Chief Scott Johnson’s many years of service.
“Thank you mayor and city council giving me this great opportunity to lead this department and, most importantly, the great staff into the future,” commented Schaar who started with the City of Grand Rapids as a Patrol Officer in 1996.
Over the years, Schaar has served in every aspect of the police department, becoming a sergeant in 2008 and Assistant Chief of Police in 2010. Schaar’s employment agreement with the city as Chief of Police, as approved by the council on July 12, began Aug. 1, 2021 and continues for approximately two years until he reaches retirement age on April 30, 2023.
“Your first test of duty was the big storm last week,” said Mayor Dale Christy. “What a great job you did. I heard both internally from city staff and externally that you showed a lot of leadership that night.”
Giving his first report as chief, Schaar updated the council on storm cleanup. He said John Linder, Itasca County Emergency Management Coordinator, has determined that the city has met the monetary threshold for reimbursement from the state for up to 70% of costs incurred through the cleanup. This has been submitted to the state on behalf of both the city and the state.
“Power to residents and businesses were restored by Thursday evening with exceptions of those who had electrical damage,” explained Schaar.
Schaar said coordination between other agencies and departments went well and they held a debriefing to identify any deficiencies that can be improved for any future storm-related incidents.
Schaar said, while temporary debris pick-up locations within the city have been closed, people may still bring their storm debris to the Itasca County landfill in Cohasset.
Mayor Christy said he received emails, texts and phone calls from people who were very impressed with the job the city did in response to the storm. The mayor commended the public works, public utilities, police, and fire departments, as well as the cemetery crew for their work. He said people were surprised at how fast the city was cleaned up after so much damage.
GRPD RESTRUCTURING
As part of the regular agenda Monday, a request was presented to restructure the Grand Rapids Police Department. It was recommended to eliminate the Assistant Chief of Police position and add two Police Captain positions in its place. These positions would be classified as exempt and non-represented, just as the Assistant Chief of Police position has been.
Further, it was recommended to eliminate one of five current Sergeant positions (which would be the Administrative Sergeant position) since the Police Captains will be responsible for those job duties.
It was proposed that the Captain positions be at a Grade 14 pay rate (same as former Assistant Chief of Police) at a range of $74,709.99 - $94,939.84.
The council unanimously approved the request to restructure GRPD and to post internally for the new positions.
Also, later in the meeting, the council approved the purchase of one Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicle from Tenvoorde Ford of St. Cloud for $36,018.24.
OTHER BUSINESS
Councilor Dale Adams also commented on the cleanup after Tall Timber Days, Aug. 6-8. After working long hours with storm cleanup, city crews had the streets cleaned up quickly Sunday following the parade and festivities downtown.
“I’d like to give a shout out to Lee and Mary Jo Jess for a successful 40th annual Tall Timber Days,” said Adams. “It’s good for the city from a standpoint of all the people it brings in.”
Council minutes for July 26 worksession and regular meetings were approved.
Verified claims for July 20,201 to Aug. 2, 2021 in the total amount of $1,203,358.21 were approved.
Early retirement incentive agreements were approved.
The appointment of Public Works Lead Mechanic was approved.
Dr. Susan Herreid, organizational development consultant, was hired for conflict resolution at the library. The three-phase process will cost the city $4,475.
A 15-year franchise agreement with Paul Bunyan Rural Telephone Cooperative was approved.
The sale of $1,235,000 in Taxable General Obligation Utility Revenue Refunding Bonds (Series 2013C) was approved as was the Advance Refunding Escrow Agreement for the bonds. In connection with the issuance of the bonds, the city council reviewed a Demand Charge Agreement between the city, the PUC and Blandin Paper Company. Blandin agrees to pay a demand charge in amounts sufficient to pay debt service on the bonds.
CONSENT AGENDA
As part of the consent agenda, Monday, the council:
• Voided a lost accounts payable check and issued a replacement check.
• Accepted the Corona Virus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan Act.
•Approved a temporary liquor license for the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation for an event on Sept. 3, 2021.
•Accepted an FFA grant in the amount of $109,370 for the Beacon Replacement Project at the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport.
•Approved public works to advertise for bids on the sale of timber.
• Entered into a software agreement with FinnlyTech Software for scheduling software for the IRA Civic Center/Parks & Recreation department.
• Approved a service agreement with Aramark for doormats and cleaning equipment maintenance at the Fire Hall.
