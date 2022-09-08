It is September, temperatures are dropping, darkness comes sooner, and we’ll be spending more time inside. Do you have enough books to keep you company? 

The Friends of the Grand Rapids Area Library are holding a pop-up book sale on Friday, Sept. 9-10 at Community Presbyterian Church. The sale on Friday, will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

