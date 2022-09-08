It is September, temperatures are dropping, darkness comes sooner, and we’ll be spending more time inside. Do you have enough books to keep you company?
The Friends of the Grand Rapids Area Library are holding a pop-up book sale on Friday, Sept. 9-10 at Community Presbyterian Church. The sale on Friday, will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Shoppers will find a large supply of gently-used books, puzzles, and CDs. Mystery and suspense, romance, fantasy, westerns, and general fiction are available as well as cookbooks, crafts, art, and history. There are books for young adults, early readers, as well as a large selection of picture books for first readers.
Friends provide ongoing support for programs in the library with special emphasis on children’s programming. They provided funding for a supply of special resource books for families dealing with special challenges like loss, health issues, etc. They have also introduced Memory Kits to be used assisting conversations with folks that are experiencing memory loss.
Supporting the book sale gives continuing life to books, provides support to the library, and will help occupy your time through fall days. Save the date, Saturday, Nov. 5, for the next sale which will feature holiday books.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.