There are three people who on a fairly regular basis promote their antichrist views to the Herald-Review readership. The most recent writer (‘The connection between convictions and opinions - May 19, 2021) would like us to believe that the Holy Bible is full of lies.
If we cannot prove history as written truth whether biblical or secular, can we prove prophecy as truth? There is one man, a Messianic-Jewish believer who I believe has done that. His name is Jonathan Cahn. He stunned the Christian world with his first book, “The Harbinger,” and has written five subsequent books equally as impressive in proving the so-called random acts of this world are prophetic events set in motion by God as a result of human behavior acceptable or unacceptable to Him.
The writer from Marble would do well to read these books if he has the courage to act rationally, and truly seek the truth. He has nothing to lose but his ignorance and arrogance in the face of God. What would drive a person to proclaim his views a fact when the opposite can be proven by reading the works of Jonathan Cahn?
The writer from Marble likes to focus on what he believes are lies and liars. 1 John 2:22 tells us “Who is a liar but he who denies that Jesus is Christ? He is an antichrist who denies the Father and the Son.”
James G. Antonovich
Hibbing
