The Centennial Rotary Club of Grand Rapids believes no one deserves to be lonely for Thanksgiving.
For several years, the club has hosted a free community Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings for Itasca County area older adults and individuals who are alone and in need with no access to a Thanksgiving meal.
The dinner is typically held at the Itasca County Family YMCA. This year, it will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (315 SW 21st Street, Grand Rapids), from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for in-person dining.
There is also pick-up or delivery offered by contacting the ElderCircle at 218-999-9233 or ecircle@eldercircle.org by the end of the day Tuesday, Nov. 23 (provide name, address and phone number).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.