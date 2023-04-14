AURORA—Through three innings, it looked as if the Minnesota North—Mesabi Range baseball team was going to be able to hang with Minnesota North—Itasca in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
That was until the Vikings lit up the Norse in the top of the fourth to add six runs to their total, allowing them to run away with things 15-7.
Mesabi Range starting pitcher Will Bittmann hit the first two batters he saw, setting Itasca up nicely in the top of the first. Batting third, Jackson Bonneville brought the lead runner home with a single to left field that left runners on the corners.
With the next batter at the plate, Bonneville made a break for second with one out with Layton Rivas waiting at third. After Mesabi Range attempted to throw out the stealing runner, Rivas made a break for home and came in safely to make it a 2-0 game.
The Norse tied things up in the home half of the inning. Cameron Pietrusa started things off with a leadoff bunt single. After stealing his way to third, Nick Peters moved him to third with a one-out single to left.
With Evan Radovich swinging at the plate, a fielding error from the Itasca shortstop allowed Pietrusa to bring in the first run. The second run came a few batters later when Vikings pitcher Dezmon LeTexier delivered a bases loaded walk, knotting things up at two.
Bittmann settled in during the top of the second and faced one batter over the minimum with the next scoring chance for either team not coming until the third.
In the top of the third, the Vikings retook the lead. With one out, Bittmann delivered a walk to Bonneville before Kodi Miller singled to left. With two runners on, Avery Liestman took advantage of the situation and rocketed a three-run homer over the left field fence to put Itasca up 5-2.
Bittmann shook things off and got the final two outs he needed in the inning off the next two batters.
Mesabi Range responded when they needed to in the bottom of the third. Radovich got things going with a one-out liner to left before Brandon Lind singled to right to put runners on first and second. LeTexier then walked Jameson Brand to load things up. Alex Atkinson then stepped up to the plate and delivered an RBI single to left, bringing one run in and cutting the deficit to two.
That was LeTexier’s final batter as he was pulled for Jayden Hoffmann. Hoffmann got the second out pretty quickly, but Keondric Allbritton was next to come up big for Mesabi Range, knocking a single to center that brought in two more runs, 5-5.
As quickly as they tied things up, the Norse found themselves in yet another hole just as fast. Bittmann saw the bases load up against him, giving up a walk to Gage Lund and back-to-back singles to Spencer Oxton and Geremy Mattis.
One run came in on a fielder’s choice and then another came in a batter later when Bonneville ripped a single up the left side, 7-5 Itasca. That was Bittmann’s final batter as Gage Kracht came on in relief with runners on first and third and one out.
Another fielder’s choice allowed another Vikings run in just before two more came in off an error from the Norse infield. The bases were loaded up again, this time with two outs, and Lund gave his team their sixth run of the inning with an RBI single to right to make it an 11-5 game.
Both sides added a couple more runs to their tallies by the game’s end, but Mesabi Range could never find a way back in with the big fourth inning sinking their hopes of finding a win.
Giving up a similar big inning in the game before, Mesabi Range head coach Chris Vito says his team needs to find some consistency in their play in order to stop the cascading series of mistakes.
“It’s the big innings. It happened in game one too,” Vito said. “We have to eliminate the big inning. We have to learn to play consistently right now. We’re just getting back into playing mode after having sat for a month.
“Itasca is an excellent team so we have to do the little things right. From a hit batter to a walk to an error; those things end up being the difference in the game. A team like Itasca is going to jump on those things.”
Before things fell apart in the fourth, Vito said he liked what he saw from his team.
“We just have to be more consistent. I’ve seen some good things too. But we have to get on a roll here and be consistent in all three phases of the game: offense, defense and pitching. That comes from playing more games. This is only games three and four for us since we came back from Florida.”
Putting up eight runs, Vito says the offensive strides in game two was a big positive the team can take away from the loss.
“I was more pleased with our offensive output and our offensive approach in game two than I was in game one. There’s some good things to take out of it, even in our pitching too. I thought Will and Gage settled in after a while and pitched well. We just have to be better and the guys know that too. That’s what they want as well.”
The Norse will return to the field against Itasca for another doubleheader on Friday. Completing the four-game series, Vito says it’s a chance to see if they can grow quickly.
“We’re looking forward to playing them again. That’s the great thing about a series. You’re only as good or as bad as your previous game and then the next game’s up and those are forgotten. You have to get back at it again.”
Mesabi Range’s second doubleheader with Itasca was rescheduled to Friday in Aurora. Play is set to start at 10:45 a.m.
Itasca 12,
Mesabi Range 1
AURORA—Just a 5-1 game after six innings, the Norse had hopes of battling back in the seventh, but not before Itasca blew things wide open with a seven-run top of the seventh to take things 12-1.
Kevin Rahe took the loss on the mound for Mesabi Range, giving up 10 runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks over six-plus innings. He struck out eight. Keondric Allbritton pitched took over after Rahe was pulled in the top of the seventh and gave up two runs (both earned) on three hits to finish things off.
At the plate, Jameson Brand was 2-2 with an RBI and a walk. Cameron Pietrusa was 2-2 with a walk. Brandon Lind was 1-3 with a run scored and Alex Yrjanson was 1-1 with two walks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.