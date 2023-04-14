i

Itasca’s Geremy Mattis tumbles backward after a collision with Mesabi Range’s Cameron Pietrusa at second base during Wednesday’s game in Aurora.

 Photo by Mark Sauer

AURORA—Through three innings, it looked as if the Minnesota North—Mesabi Range baseball team was going to be able to hang with Minnesota North—Itasca in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

That was until the Vikings lit up the Norse in the top of the fourth to add six runs to their total, allowing them to run away with things 15-7.

