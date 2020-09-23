Tuesday morning students were evacuated from Robert J. Elkington Middle School in Grand Rapids for what the district believes was an HVAC or water line break near the school’s main office.
According to a report from ISD 318 Administration, no one was injured and there is no imminent danger. District maintenance staff are on site assessing the issue and the damage. However, classes will be suspended until the issue is resolved.
Parents were notified to pick their children up from the school, if parents are unable to pick students up, buses were made available for the children to ride home.
“As always, our top priority is keeping our kids safe. We are acting out of an abundance of caution,” said Superintendent Matt Grose.
The district plans to release additional information as it is available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.