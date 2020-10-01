There's still time to join the United Way of 1,000 Lakes for the virtual Lumberjack Mile & 5K. Put on your lumberjack best to run, walk, or jog to help us kick off this year's Stronger United campaign. Complete your race when you want on the course of your choice - road, path, or treadmill. Then, log your time and share pictures for a chance to win prizes. All registered participants receive a limited edition lumberjack T-shirt. The event is open until Saturday, Oct. 3.
With every step, you are supporting a range of programs, all located in the greater Itasca area, that help families and individuals in our community meet their basic needs, achieve financial stability and independence, meet educational goals, and live healthy lives.
Virtual Lumberjack Mile & 5K
September - Oct. 3
Entry: $25-Adults (13+); $15-Youth (6-12 yrs); free (5 & under)
Finishers Rally
Saturday, Oct. 3, 3 - 7 p.m.
Rapids Brewing Company
214 N Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids
Go the Extra Mile: Charity Challenge
Community members who want to go the extra mile can team up to participate in the Charity Challenge, competing with fellow groups of families, friends, and colleagues, helping set the pace of the Stronger United Campaign. Plus, members who raise over $250 will receive a free race entry.
For more information and to register, go to uwlakes.org.
