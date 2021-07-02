GRAND RAPIDS SPEEDWAY — Grand Rapids Speedway held Meet the Driver’s Night Thursday night along with a regular night of racing. Kids got to go down onto the track and see their favorite drivers and get autographs.
This week Grand Rapids Speedway hosted the WISSOTA Late Models with the other regular Thursday night classes. Zach Wohlers was able to steal a win in his WISSOTA Late Model, Chad Finkbone won in his WISSOTA Pure Stock, in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds Tyler Kintner was able to get the win, Brandon Copp won in his WISSOTA Modified, Kevin Budrick took a win in his WISSOTA Super Stock, and Eathan Newman stole a win in his WISSOTA Hornet.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks started out the night of features with Bonnie Farrington and Scott Smith in the poll positions. Smith was able to take the lead with Sam Blevins racing close behind low. Farrington and Michael Roth then battled for third while S. Blevins snuck around for the lead over Smith. Dusty Caspers, Austin Carlson, and Roth all battled for second but a caution flag was thrown. Almost right when they started again another caution flag was thrown for a stalled car. S. Blevins still led, Carlson raced up to second while Finkbone raced low and looked for a pass. Carlson then looked for a quick low pass on S. Blevins for the lead. Finkbone then raced quickly against Carlson to pull out front but another caution flag was dropped for another spun driver. Carlson lined back up out front with Finkbone and Roth right behind. Finkbone was able to pull out front right away but Carlson kept close. S. Blevins raced in third and Roth raced in fourth but quickly made a pass on S. Blevins and Margo Butcher raced in fifth. The last caution flag was thrown for spun cars again. When the drivers lined back up again Finkbone was able to keep out front and Roth was able to steal second from Carlson. S. Blevins was able to secure fourth and Mikey Blevins was able to round off the top five.
The WISSOTA Midwest Mods were then led onto the track with Joseph LaValley and Justin Feltus out front of the pack. They had a rocky race with five cautions and 10 laps cut from their race but they were able to pull through. LaValley was able to take the lead on green while Feltus and Alan Olafson battled for second but a caution flag was thrown which stopped the race. When the racers lined back up, Feltus and Olafson battled for first, Feltus was able to pull out after a lap but Tyler Kintner wasted no time to move up close and complete a high pass into the lead. Feltus then raced in second and Olafson in third, Chad VanDuker raced in fourth but another caution was dropped for spun cars with only two laps completed. Right as the green flag dropped again the yellow was soon after dropped for more spun racers. When they were able to get going again, they lined up single file. Kintner, Feltus, Olafson, VanDuker, and Jimmy Latvala lined up in the top five. They started going again and another caution was quickly thrown. Kintner was still able to keep out while Olafson and Feltus battled for second and VanDuker and Latvala raced for fourth. Michael Blevins raced up as well to look for a pass into the top five but the last caution flag was thrown for another spun car. Kintner secured first place while Olafson and Feltus battled for second again. VanDuker, Latvala, and Shane Howell all bunched up to look for second place. VanDuker was able to pull out of the bunch of cars and challenge Feltus for second and quickly got around. Feltus secured third, Howell, and Blevins all secured a top five position for the night.
Brandon Copp and Josh Beaulieu led the WISSOTA Modifieds onto the track after. They had a caution-less and fast race for the night. Johnny Broking, Beaulieu, and Copp all raced for the lead right at the start. J. Broking was able to sneak around for the lead, while Copp raced into second and closed the gap on J. Broking. Skeeter Estey raced in third, Bob Broking raced into fourth and Beaulieu was able to keep in fifth. After closing the gap on J. Broking, Copp was able to quickly make a pass on J. Broking and steal the lead from him. Estey was able to inch closer to J. Broking but wasn’t able to get a pass. Davey Mills was able to fight his way into fifth after getting by Beaulieu who didn’t give up on the spot easily.
George Ledin and Zach Wohlers led the nine WISSOTA Late Models onto the track for their race for the night. They also had a caution-less night and quick racing. On the green flag Wohlers was able to keep Jeff Provinzino behind him to secure the lead. Derek Vessel raced into third while Kyle Peterlin and George Ledin Jr battled side by side for fourth. Vesel challenged Provinzino for second and didn’t waste any time moving around to secure second. Kyle Peterlin secured fourth while Deven VanHouse secured the fifth position. Vesel was able to close the gap on Wohlers later in the race but Wohlers kept him behind through the checkered flags.
The WISSOTA Hornets closed off the night of racing with Tristen Mclynn and Jesse Feltus in the poll positions. They both battled each other for the lead right away but on the back stretch Feltus was able to sneak around for the lead. Tyler Schramm was able to challenge him low though and stole it. Feltus and Chaston Finkbone then raced for third, wasted no time to get around Feltus and close the gap on Eathan Newman ahead of him. Travis Olafson also kept very close. Justin Barsness was able to make his way from starting in eighth to the fifth spot when Feltus pitted. Newman and Schramm battled for the lead again later in the race, and raced side by side until Newman was able to secure it. Finkbone got too high on the track and rounded off the top five for the night when Barsness snuck by.
SUPER ONE FOODS WISSOTA HORNETS
A Feature 1: 1. 9E-Eathan Newman[3]; 2. 16-Tyler Schramm[4]; 3. 37-Travis Olafson[5]; 4. 47J-Justin Barsness[8]; 5. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[7]; 6. 40-Tristen Mclynn[1]; 7. 13-Lucy LaValley[6]; 8. 14G-Brant Gruba[9]; 9. H83-Brady Fosso[10]; 10. 59F-Lilian Farrington[12]; 11. (DNF) 9-Josey LaValley[11]; 12. (DNF) 15-Jesse Feltus[2]
Heat 1: 1. 9E-Eathan Newman[1]; 2. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[5]; 3. 15-Jesse Feltus[2]; 4. 13-Lucy LaValley[4]; 5. 14G-Brant Gruba[6]; 6. 9-Josey LaValley[3]
Heat 2: 1. 16-Tyler Schramm[2]; 2. 47J-Justin Barsness[1]; 3. 37-Travis Olafson[5]; 4. 40-Tristen Mclynn[4]; 5. H83-Brady Fosso[3]; 6. 59F-Lilian Farrington[6]
9 entries
KME WISSOTA LATE MODELS
A Feature 1: 1. 71-Zach Wohlers[2]; 2. 16-Derek Vesel[4]; 3. 28-Jeff Provinzino[3]; 4. 23-Kyle Peterlin[5]; 5. 17-Deven VanHouse[6]; 6. 54-Keith Niemi[7]; 7. 35-George Ledin Jr[1]; 8. 24J-Jay Kintner[9]; 9. 13-Roger Paolo[8]
Heat 1: 1. 23-Kyle Peterlin[2]; 2. 16-Derek Vesel[4]; 3. 28-Jeff Provinzino[6]; 4. 71-Zach Wohlers[5]; 5. 35-George Ledin Jr[3]; 6. 17-Deven VanHouse[8]; 7. 54-Keith Niemi[9]; 8. 13-Roger Paolo[7]; 9. (DNF) 24J-Jay Kintner[1]
18 entries
RAPIDS BREWING COMPANY WISSOTA MWM
A Feature 1: 1. 22T-Tyler Kintner[7]; 2. 22-Chad VanDuker[5]; 3. 18J-Justin Feltus[2]; 4. L1-Shane Howell[8]; 5. 10X-Michael Blevins Sr[9]; 6. 77-Alan Olafson[3]; 7. 21-Jimmy Latvala[4]; 8. 19-Darrin Lawler[11]; 9. 17-Jason LaValley[12]; 10. 10-Mervin Castle III[16]; 11. 11H-Harley Kroening[17]; 12. 11L-Joseph LaValley[1]; 13. 88-Chad Puschinsky[10]; 14. 8E8-Jessy Krause[15]; 15. 24-Casey Kintner[18]; 16. 33-Travis Tupa[13]; 17. (DNF) 14-Travis Krumrei[14]; 18. (DNF) 28-Paul Ripley[6]
Heat 1: 1. 21-Jimmy Latvala[1]; 2. 18J-Justin Feltus[4]; 3. 28-Paul Ripley[6]; 4. 88-Chad Puschinsky[2]; 5. 33-Travis Tupa[3]; 6. 10-Mervin Castle III[5]
Heat 2: 1. 10X-Michael Blevins Sr[1]; 2. 22T-Tyler Kintner[3]; 3. 77-Alan Olafson[5]; 4. 19-Darrin Lawler[6]; 5. 14-Travis Krumrei[4]; 6. 11H-Harley Kroening[2]
Heat 3: 1. L1-Shane Howell[3]; 2. 22-Chad VanDuker[1]; 3. 11L-Joseph LaValley[2]; 4. 17-Jason LaValley[5]; 5. 8E8-Jessy Krause[6]; 6. 24-Casey Kintner[4]
8 entries
BOTTLES & BREWS LIQUOR WISSOTA MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1: 1. 22-Brandon Copp[4]; 2. 45J-Johnny Broking[3]; 3. 37X-Skeeter Estey[5]; 4. 45-Bob Broking[6]; 5. 22M-Davey Mills[1]; 6. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[2]; 7. 17-Michael Procopio[8]; 8. 23-Ryan Jensen[7]
Heat 1: 1. 22-Brandon Copp[1]; 2. 45J-Johnny Broking[4]; 3. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[2]; 4. 37X-Skeeter Estey[7]; 5. 22M-Davey Mills[3]; 6. 45-Bob Broking[8]; 7. 23-Ryan Jensen[5]; 8. 17-Michael Procopio[6]
13 entries
ROTH RV WISSOTA PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[12]; 2. 66-Michael Roth[6]; 3. 57-Austin Carlson[8]; 4. 10-Samuel Blevins[4]; 5. 10JR-Mikey Blevins[5]; 6. 35B-Josh Berg[7]; 7. 86J-Jake Smith[13]; 8. 89F-Bonnie Farrington[1]; 9. 32-Margo Butcher[9]; 10. 12-Scott Smith[2]; 11. 88-Joseph Krause[11]; 12. (DNF) 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[10]; 13. (DNF) 5-Dusty Caspers[3]
Heat 1: 1. 57-Austin Carlson[3]; 2. 12-Scott Smith[1]; 3. 5-Dusty Caspers[2]; 4. 66-Michael Roth[5]; 5. 32-Margo Butcher[6]; 6. 88-Joseph Krause[7]; 7. (DNF) 86J-Jake Smith[4]
Heat 2: 1. 10-Samuel Blevins[2]; 2. 10JR-Mikey Blevins[4]; 3. 89F-Bonnie Farrington[3]; 4. 35B-Josh Berg[6]; 5. 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[1]; 6. (DNF) 40-Chad Finckbone[5]
15 entries
COORS LIGHT WISSOTA SUPER STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 30-Kevin Burdick[7]; 2. 25-Dylan Nelson[8]; 3. 19-Tristan LaBarge[4]; 4. 86-Don Smith[2]; 5. 3-Nicholas Jacobson[9]; 6. 76-Doug Koski[5]; 7. 40F-John Farrington[14]; 8. 81X-Matt Sparby[11]; 9. 11-Kevin Salin[1]; 10. PBC-Trevor Voss[13]; 11. 24R-Robert Lore[10]; 12. 63-Jake Froemke[6]; 13. 8T-Doug VanMill[15]; 14. (DNF) 57-Dalton Carlson[3]; 15. (DNF) 32H-Matthew Hammitt[12]
Heat 1: 1. 30-Kevin Burdick[5]; 2. 25-Dylan Nelson[1]; 3. 63-Jake Froemke[2]; 4. 19-Tristan LaBarge[4]; 5. 3-Nicholas Jacobson[6]; 6. 81X-Matt Sparby[7]; 7. PBC-Trevor Voss[3]; 8. 8T-Doug VanMill[8]
Heat 2: 1. 76-Doug Koski[2]; 2. 86-Don Smith[4]; 3. 11-Kevin Salin[3]; 4. 57-Dalton Carlson[1]; 5. 24R-Robert Lore[7]; 6. 32H-Matthew Hammitt[6]; 7. 40F-John Farrington[5]
