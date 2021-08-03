GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Star of North Lions Club Youth Golf
Tournament
GRAND RAPIDS — The 40th annual Star of the North Lions Club Youth Golf Tournament will be conducted at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids on Aug. 4 and 5.
In the 18-hole division, qualifying is on Wednesday starting at 11:30 a.m. Call the golf shop for starting times. Make up your own group or you can be put into a group. All flights Thursday with play match play starting at 8 a.m. Entry fee for the event is $30.
In the 9-hole division, for ages 11-18, the format is stroke play. Nine holes will be played on both Wednesday and Thursday. Entry fee is $20.
There is a Mite Flight with a $10 entry fee for ages 10 and under. It will be nine holes of medal play on Thursday only with play beginning at 8:45 a.m.
Lunch will be served to the players on Thursday.
All youth 18 and under and their families are welcome. It is the only youth event in northern Minnesota that combines stroke play and match play formats.
There will be merchandised prizes in all flights.
For more information, call 218-326-3444.
