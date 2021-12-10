RICE LAKE, Wis. — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) competed in its second Xcel and Level 3-5 meet of the season on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Jingle Bell Jubilee in Rice Lake, Wis.
GRGA took first place as a team in Level 3 and Level 5 to highlight the weekend. The Level 3 team was led by Stella Halter who won the competition with a 36.1 all-around total. Halter also placed first on beam with a score of 9.1 and tied teammate Sadie Hocking on floor with a score of 9.1 to lead the team on those events.
Sophia Schultz posted the team’s top vault score and placed first with a 9.3, while Britta Geisler led the team on bars with a first-place finish and score of 9.55.
In Level 4 competition, Mattea Villeneuve put together a solid meet to win the competition with a 34.3 all-around total. Villeneuve finished in the top-three on every event placing second on vault with an 8.75, second on bars with an 8.45, second on beam with an 8.7 and third on floor with an 8.4.
Tory Calaguire and Izzy Nelson led their Level 5 team, placing second and third in the all-around with scores of 34.7 and 34.6. Calaguire posted the top GRGA beam score with an 8.4. Nelson won the bars with a score of 9.1 and had the top GRGA floor score of 8.6. Maddy Herschbach of GRGA led the team on vault and notched the top spot with a score of 9.1.
GRGA’s Xcel Bronze and Silver teams finished second in the team competition and were led by Angel Berg in Bronze and Ava Meyer in Silver. Berg led the team on all four events, posting score of 9.1 on vault, 8.85 on bars, 8.9 on beam and 9.2 on floor.
Meyer led the team on vault with a score of 9.4. GRGA’s Addie Nelson tied Meyer for the top floor score with a 9.2. Nelson also led the team on beam with a 9.3. Elliot Kackman led GRGA on bars with a score of 9.5 and first-place finish.
GRGA will next be in action when the Level 7-10 team kicks off their competition season at the Spirit Holiday Invite at Hamline University on Dec. 18.
