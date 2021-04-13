GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) Level 4 team capped off its competitive season recently at the Minnesota USA Gymnastics State Meet.
The meet was held at the State Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 10. GRGA posted its top team score of the season to finish in 14th among more than 40 USA gymnastics clubs throughout the state.
GRGA also had its highest number of individual podium finishes at the state competition for any level this season. The top individual finish came from 8-year-old Tory Calaguire who led the team in the all-around and became the state champion on the vault, scoring a 9.5. Calaguire’s score of 9.5 also broke GRGA’s all-time Level 4 vault record. In addition to winning the vault, Calaguire finished second on bars with a 9.1 and 10th on the floor with an 8.825.
Also finishing in the top five individually were Alexis Hutchinson, Maddy Herschbach, Izzy Nelson, Kylee Villebrun and Jasmine Finken. Hutchinson put together her best floor performance of the year to lead the team on that event and place second with a 9.2. Herschbach scored a season-high on the vault of 9.075 which placed her third. She also hit her highest bar score of the year to place ninth with a 9.05.
Izzy Nelson and Kylee Villebrun both led the team on their strongest events which also earned them a spot on the podium. Nelson hit GRGA’s top beam score of 8.9 to place fifth as well as placing ninth on vault with an 8.675. Villebrun scored a personal-best of 9.3 on the bars to place fourth while Finken scored a person-best of 8.8 to place fifth on vault.
