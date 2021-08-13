AUSTIN, Minn. — Entering the Minnesota State Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) State Baseball Tournament which started Thursday in Austin, Minn., members of the local Post 1720 VFW baseball team from Grand Rapids knew it was imperative that they needed to pitch well and play solid defense.
Well, Grand Rapids received half of that wish as Post 1720 did not allow an earned run in the two games it played on Thursday. Unfortunately, the defensive performance was not there for Grand Rapids as it allowed five unearned runs in the two games.
And, those unearned runs came back to bite Grand Rapids in the first game of the tournament as it wasted a fine pitching performance from Myles Gunderson in a 3-1 loss to Sartell.
Post 1720, behind the pitching of southpaw Easton Sjostrand, rebounded to win the second game over Stewartville by a 4-2 score. Still, the defense again did not play well as both Stewartville runs were unearned.
Playing in the loser’s bracket, Grand Rapids faced a good Mankato team on Friday morning in an attempt to remain alive in the tournament. Should Post 1720 win that game, it would play later Friday afternoon. If Grand Rapids advances from that, it would need to win four more games to claim a state championship.
“Losing that first game kind of puts you behind the eight ball for sure,” said Grand Rapids manager Greg Tulla. “Now we have to piecemeal the pitching staff together. When you give up five runs in two games and all five are unearned, that’s the game. You have to pitch and play defense; we did the pitching end of it but the defense wasn’t where it needed to be in order to win a state tournament.”
Tulla said he spent a sleepless Thursday night trying to figure out a plan for Friday’. He said Kyle Henke will pitch the first game on Friday.
“Runs are tough to come by in a state tournament and it is a little different from the regular season, and I think the boys are finding that out,” Tulla said. “The pitching we have faced has been pretty solid; not overpowering but just kids that know how to pitch. They are hitting their corners, they are in and out and changing speeds. So we have to have a little more fire with the bats offensively.”
Tulla said since Post 1720 needs to win six more games for a state title, pitching will be at a premium for his team. However, he feels the squad has enough pitching to make a run at the title and he added that other teams may not have the depth that the Rapids pitching staff has.
“Any way you look at it, it is a tough road,” Tulla said. “That first loss is a killer, but everyone else is in the same scenario that we are in. If we can get through Friday, then we will be facing teams that have played three games and they are going to have to piecemeal their pitching staff together as well.
“I still like our chances if we can get out of Friday from the standpoint that I don’t think any other team has as much pitching as we do,” the coach said. “A lot of teams stay with their three horses all year and they get into a situation where you have to play more games. Now, you are pitching kids that have very little experience. I feel we have seven or eight kids that have a lot of experience on the mound.”
Following are summaries of the two games played on Thursday:
Sartell 3
GR 1
Grand Rapids lost its opening game of the tournament to Sartell by a 3-1 score.
Tulla said the game could easily have been scoreless after seven innings as the pitching of Post 1720’s Myles Gunderson was solid. In his six innings of work, he gave up zero earned runs while allowing four hits. He struck out four.
“Both teams had really good pitching and in all honesty it should have been a 0-0 game after seven but unfortunately they made one more play than we did and that was the difference in the game,” said Tulla. “We had some errors and unfortunately in a state tournament if you make errors it is going to cost you and every error we made – which was three of them – cost us three runs.
“Then we had a few mental mistakes on the base paths that hurt as well. But it was a good game all-around; both teams were solid.”
Grand Rapids had just four hits in the game, with hits compiled by Kyle Henke, Gunderson, Easton Sjostrand and Jake Garski.
GR 4
Stewartville 2
Grand Rapids rebounded to win its second game on Thursday over Stewartville by a 4-2 score.
Easton Sjostrand was tough on the mound for Post 1720 as he hurled a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on three hits while fanning seven.
“Fortunately we got a big game from Easton Sjostrand,” said Tulla. “He pitched unreal for us.”
Ben Keske reached a couple of times and promptly stole second base which Tulla said was important because Grand Rapids did not have to bunt him over. He added that Myles Gunderson had two clutch hits and two RBIs. Kyle Henke drove in a run with a sacrifice fly while Dom Broberg had a double. Jake Garski and David Wohlers both added hits for Post 1720.
