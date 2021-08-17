AUSTIN — After dropping its first game in the state Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) State Baseball Tournament in Austin, Minn., it appeared the Grand Rapids Post No. 1720 team was dead in the water.
After all, Grand Rapids would have to win its next seven games to clinch a state championship – an unlikely scenario when it is considered that the best VFW teams in the state would be the opponents.
But the members of the local team dug deep and showed remarkable tenacity and skill in coming back from that first-day loss to win the next seven games and clinch its second ever state VFW title, with the other one coming in 2015.
“We came down here to prove that we belonged here and we came to win,” Grand Rapids manager Greg Tulla said. “I truly believe that having just a little bit of a chip on our shoulder that we are not capable of playing with the metro teams was a motivation for our kids.
“The kids never quit. We lost that first game and it was a tough loss. What tells you about the toughness of northern Minnesota kids, we were going to come back and we were going to give it everything we have and these kids did.”
Tulla said the local team was resilient, and added that the players could have just called it a season after losing the first game at state. But he said he believes the players had one goal in mind despite the adversity.
“The goal was to win the state championship,” Tulla said. “I have never seen anything like it and I know a lot of people that have been around baseball haven’t seen it either. I talked to an old-timer down there who had been going to the state tournament since 1980, and he said it has never been done. I don’t even know what to say; the kids deserve a lot of credit.”
Members of the state championship Post 1720 team include Ben Keske, Kyle Henke, Gaven Moen, Dominic Broberg, Kyler Miller, Jake Garski, Kenny Lindahl, Myles Gunderson, Caleb Gunderson, Nolan Svatos, Easton Sjostrand, Charles Johnson, Devin Kinkel, Xander Sheiman, Gordon Seeley and David Wohlers. Manager is Greg Tulla with Seth Scheuerlein and Kodi Miller serving as assistant coaches.
Tulla said the Grand Rapids baseball philosophy of striving to pitch well and play good defense worked in the state tournament. He said the depth of the pitching staff for Post 1720 was incredible.
“I think this is where we are ahead of other programs,” Tulla said. “Every kid who plays the game for Grand Rapids is a pitcher. We had more arms actually that never threw a pitch in this tournament that teams would have died for.”
Tulla said Grand Rapids and Elk River, the two teams that reached the championship round, both manipulated their pitching staffs well throughout the tournament.
“You have to have your studs get you there to win,” Tulla explained. “A lot of these teams had just five or six kids that pitch where we have every kid on our roster has at least pitched somewhat. I truly believe that was the difference in us winning the whole thing.”
Post 1720 dropped its first game of the tournament to Sartell by a 3-1 score, a development that Tulla said on Friday was “a killer.” However, Grand Rapids performed the unlikely feat of coming back from that first-round loss to claim the state title.
Grand Rapids defeated Stewartville 4-2 in its second game on Thursday to remain alive in the tournament. Summaries of those two games can be found in last Sunday’s edition of the Herald-Review.
Following are summaries of the state tournament games:
GR 10
Mankato 2
Grand Rapids won its first game Friday by a 10-2 score over Mankato.
Kyle Henke pitched the first six innings to pick up the win on the mound for Post 1720. He allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four.
Myles Gunderson and David Wohlers led the Grand Rapids attack as each had three hits and drove in three runs. Ben Keske added two hits and drove in a run.
GR 4
Maple Grove 3
Grand Rapids defeated Maple Grove in its next game on Friday in a close game by a 4-3 margin.
Nolan Svatos came up with a big performance on the mound for Post 1720 to get the win. In his 5 1/3 innings of work he allowed three hits and three earned runs. He struck out one.
Easton Sjostrand had two hits and a RBI for Grand Rapids while Ben Keske had a RBI double. Kyler Miller had a run-scoring single and Kyle Henke added a triple.
GR 8
St. Cloud 7
In another nail biter, Post 1720 remained alive with an 8-7 victory over St. Cloud.
Myles Gunderson picked up the win on the mound in relief for Grand Rapids. He pitched one inning and allowed no runs on one hit while striking out one.
Nolan Svatos pitched 2 1/3 innings in the
game and Dom Broberg pitched 3 2/3 innings.
Svatos had three hits and three RBIs for Post 1720 while David Wohlers and Kyle Henke both had two hits and two RBIs. Jake Garski added two hits.
GR 23
Sartell 5
Grand Rapids gained a huge measure of revenge by pounding Sartell 23-5 to remain alive in the tournament.
Easton Sjostrand turned in a complete-game effort in the five-inning contest as he allowed four earned runs on six hits. He fanned four batters.
Ben Keske had two hits, scored three runs, drove in one and stole three bases for Grand Rapids. Myles Gunderson had two hits and two RBIs while Kyle Henke had a double and two RBIs. Kyler Miller had two hits and three RBIs, Sjostrand hit a two-run double and Jake Garski had two hits and four RBIs.
GR 2
Elk River 0
Grand Rapids advanced to the state championship game with a 2-0 victory over Elk River.
Myles Gunderson was the star in this game as he hurled a three-hit shutout on the mound for Post 1720. He struck out seven in the game.
Ben Keske had two hits, scored two runs and stole two bases for Post 1720 and David Wohlers had a RBI single. Kyle Henke, Kyler Miller and Easton Sjostrand all had one hit for Grand Rapids.
Championship Game
GR 4
Elk River 2
Grand Rapids won the state championship by defeating Elk River for the second time by a 4-2 score.
Jake Garski came up with the game-winning RBI single to clinch the victory for Grand Rapids.
Kyle Henke delivered for Post 1720 with a complete game victory on the mound, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out 10.
Kyler Miller had two hits and scored two runs for Grand Rapids and David Wohlers had two hits. Myles Gunderson, Kyle Henke and Easton Sjostrand all had RBI singles.
“In my opinion, my whole team should be named to an all-tournament team,” Tulla said. “I truly believe that every one of my starters deserve to be there. Every kid stepped up in a different situation that made it pretty darn easy for me to have the confidence and utmost respect with them as far as clutching up and getting that key hit, pitching that key inning or making that key play in the field.
“I don’t think people really realize what the accomplishment of winning seven games at a state tournament all entails. As the VFW coach of Post 1720, I have talent and these are the kids I would love to go to war with if it came to that. They never quit and they never got down on one another. They were always positive and that is not common nowadays, I hate to say. We just had a team that believed in one another.”
