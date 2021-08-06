GRAND RAPIDS — The 2021 Thunderhawk Summer Scramble Tournament and Fundraiser will be conducted Sunday, Aug. 15, at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids.
The event is sponsored by the School District 318 Activities Department.
The event is a nine-hole scramble. Registration is at 2:30 p.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 3:30 p.m. Registration fees will be collected on the day of the event.
“Your support, participatiuon and generosity are greatly appreciated,” the Activities Department said.
All proceeds raised at the event will go towards the District 318 Activities Department.
Cost is $90 per player and $360 per foursome. All entry fees include nine-hole green fees, driving range access, golf cart, and taco bar after the event. Mini-games will be run throughout the course by members of the Activities teams.
There will be first and second place team awards, closest to the center of the fairway on hole No. 2, hit the green on hole No. 3, men’s and women’s long drive contest on hole No. 6, closest to the pin on hole No. 8, putting contest, S.N.A.G. suit, and a door prize drawing for team donated and sponsored items throughout the meal.
For more information, contact the Activities Department at 327-5766 or Gigi Pehrson at 244-9206.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.