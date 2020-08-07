On Sunday, the 14U Thunder fastpitch softball team took second in the 2020 Wood City Classic at Braun Park in Cloquet. The team was 3-3 over the weekend, beating Hermantown and Virginia and losing to Cloquet and the Blast in pool play. In bracket play, the Thunder beat Cloquet 11-0 to make it to the championship, losing 4-0 against the Blast to take second. The Thunder team pictured above include, in the front row from left, Shaley Pearson, Maggie MacLean, Emma Moran, Adrienne Venditto, Kate Clairmont, and Kaija Neary. In the back row are Jolynn Linder, Alex Klous, Liv Decoster, Brielle Polovina, Summer Kraskey, Addie Linder, Bella Dunham, and Heidi Clairmont.
