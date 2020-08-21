r

Grand Rapids Riverdawgs manager Bill Kinnunen likes nothing more than watching one of his players rounding third base and scoring another run for the team. The regular season is over for the team but it may play in a tournament in Ely.

 file photo by ted anderson

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Riverdawgs Senior Babe Ruth League baseball team may have played its last game of the season Wednesday as a young version of the squad lost to Superior 12-2 in action at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids.

It was a close game until the final two innings when Superior put up eight runs on the scoreboard to pull away from the Riverdawgs. Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen said the game concluded the team’s regular season. He said there are no plans for playoffs but added that the team may participate in a tournament at Ely.

“That might be it for the season,” said Kinnunen, whose team sits at 16-8 for the season. “Everybody is done playing around here and Superior is the only team that wanted to keep playing. But Ely might have a tournament and we are going to start fall practice next Monday for guys that aren’t involved in other sports.”

In the game on Wednesday, Kinnunen said a number of his players were on family vacation while six more attended a hockey function.

“We were playing a young squad,” Kinnunen said. “It was tight through eight innings, then we brought in a young pitcher for the ninth and they pulled away.”

Alex McBride pitched the first five innings for Grand Rapids and picked up the loss. He allowed two hits and four runs – with just one of the runs being earned. He struck out three but struggled with his control with six walks. Ty Karnes pitched the next three innings and gave up two runs – both of which were unearned – while yielding four hits. Andy Linder pitched the final inning for the Riverdawgs.

“Pitching and defense go hand-in-hand – if you don’t field well, then the pitcher gets rattled,” said Kinnunen. “If you don’t pitch well and you are behind all the time, then the defense gets rattled and bored standing there. It is just the same story, different day.”

McBride had two hits with a double for the Riverdawgs while Wyatt Zuehlke had two hits with a double, a RBI and a stolen base.

Superior 011 020 026—12 11 0

GR 110 000 000—2 10 4

GR: Alex McBride (L), Ty Karnes (6th), Andy Linder (9th); 2B-Alex McBride, Wyatt Zuehlke.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments