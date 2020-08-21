GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Riverdawgs Senior Babe Ruth League baseball team may have played its last game of the season Wednesday as a young version of the squad lost to Superior 12-2 in action at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids.
It was a close game until the final two innings when Superior put up eight runs on the scoreboard to pull away from the Riverdawgs. Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen said the game concluded the team’s regular season. He said there are no plans for playoffs but added that the team may participate in a tournament at Ely.
“That might be it for the season,” said Kinnunen, whose team sits at 16-8 for the season. “Everybody is done playing around here and Superior is the only team that wanted to keep playing. But Ely might have a tournament and we are going to start fall practice next Monday for guys that aren’t involved in other sports.”
In the game on Wednesday, Kinnunen said a number of his players were on family vacation while six more attended a hockey function.
“We were playing a young squad,” Kinnunen said. “It was tight through eight innings, then we brought in a young pitcher for the ninth and they pulled away.”
Alex McBride pitched the first five innings for Grand Rapids and picked up the loss. He allowed two hits and four runs – with just one of the runs being earned. He struck out three but struggled with his control with six walks. Ty Karnes pitched the next three innings and gave up two runs – both of which were unearned – while yielding four hits. Andy Linder pitched the final inning for the Riverdawgs.
“Pitching and defense go hand-in-hand – if you don’t field well, then the pitcher gets rattled,” said Kinnunen. “If you don’t pitch well and you are behind all the time, then the defense gets rattled and bored standing there. It is just the same story, different day.”
McBride had two hits with a double for the Riverdawgs while Wyatt Zuehlke had two hits with a double, a RBI and a stolen base.
Superior 011 020 026—12 11 0
GR 110 000 000—2 10 4
GR: Alex McBride (L), Ty Karnes (6th), Andy Linder (9th); 2B-Alex McBride, Wyatt Zuehlke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.