GRAND RAPIDS — Registration for youth fastpitch summer softball for the Thunder Fastpitch Softball Summer League is currently ongoing.
Registration can be done by going to www.thunderfastpitch.org. Registration for 6U, 8U and 10U teams must be completed by May 20. Registration for 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U teams must be completed by THURSDAY, MAY 5.
Following are summer teams:
6U Blast Ball: It is for youth ages 4-6 as of Jan. 1, 2022. Meets Monday and Tuesday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex. The program lasts four weeks, from June 6 through June 28. Boys are welcome to participate. The cost is no registration fee plus $50 worth of raffle tickets.
8U: For youth ages 7-8 as of Jan. 1, 2022. The league will meet Monday and Tuesday evenings from 4 to 6 p.m. The first hour is practice with the second hour being games on both nights at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex. The program will run six weeks, from June 6 through July 12. There will be no event on Monday, July 4, and a jamboree is set for Saturday, July 9. Cost is $50 registration plus $50 worth of raffle tickets.
10U: It is for those ages 9-10 as of Jan. 1, 2022. Games are doubleheaders at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, June 7 through July 20. Practices start at the end of May or early June and vary by location and times throughout the season. Tournaments will be determined. Games will be played at Grand Rapids Sports Complex, with practices at varying locations. Cost is $110 registration plus $50 worth of raffle tickets.
12U: For those 11 and 12 years old as of Jan. 1, 2022. Games are doubleheaders at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays June 8 through July 20. Practices start at the end of May or early June to be determined by coach’s schedule. Tournament dates have yet to be determined. The locations vary depending on opponents. The team travels within the Arrowhead Region. Home games are at Portage Park in Cohasset. Cost is $125 registration plus $75 worth of raffle tickets.
14U: This is for youth 13 and 14 years old as of Jan. 1, 2022. Doubleheaders start at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesdays with the starting date to be determined. Games start June 7 and run until July 19. Practice schedules vary with the location depending on opponents. They travel within the Arrowhead Region. Home games are at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex. Cost is $200 registration plus $75 worth of raffle tickets.
16/18U: Scheduled doubleheaders start at 5:15 on Monday nights starting Monday, June 6, and will run through July 18. There will be no events on July 4. Practice schedules vary and locations depend on opponents. The team travels withing the Arrowhead Region and games will be at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex. Cost is $200 registration plus $75 worth of raffle tickets.
“Kids age 4 can sign up all the way through 19 years old,” said Heidi Clairmont, a coach in the program.
Clairmont said the summer softball league attempts to recruit parents for the younger levels while the older teams have coaches.
“What I have found is that the kids who play just school ball don’t progress as the kids that play school ball and in the summer,” Clairmont said. “The kids in the summer make huge strides because they are playing more than 25 games in the summer.”
Other coaches in the program besides Clairmont include Dan Potter, Amy Foster, and Scott Patrow.
