COLERAINE — The Central Division Ski Jumping Championships will be conducted at Mount Itasca in Coleraine on Feb. 12 and 13.
The flying starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday with jumpers coming off the Ole Mangseth 70-meter jump. Spectators will get the chance to witness some of the best Junior jumpers as some of these kids, including a few Itasca jumpers, will be heading off to the Junior Nationals in Salisbury, Conn., the following week.
The Junior Hills competition will begin at noon on Sunday with an awesome opening ceremony followed by the best jumpers in the land, well at least the cutest, on the tiny beginner Sue Slide. The competition will continue onto the Redwing Hill 8-meter, Rick Anderson 15-meter, Maki Hill 20-meter and culminate on the Gene Wilson 40-meter where you will see some incredible jumping as many of the Itasca kids have been working hard hoping to break the hill record.
Itasca Ski jumpers have been flying around the division in great style and
now you can come and see them for yourselves. There will be competitors from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois. Itasca Ski Club will have 15 to 20 of its ski jumpers competing.
Cost for the event is the priceless look on your faces as you beam with amazement at these awesome young folks.
The Itasca jumpers have competed so far this season in Cloquet, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Eau Claire, Cameron, Fox River Grove and Ishpeming. In total, Itasca has brought home 48 wins within the top five places in jumping including 11 with first-place finishes.
“We have also had top finishes from our Nordic Combined athletes,” said club officials. “This is an event where kids jump and then do a cross country race.”
The jumpers will head to Ishpeming, Mich., at the end of the month for a junior tournament to complete the competition season.
