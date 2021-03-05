COLERAINE — A great weekend was had by all at the Central Division Ski Jump Championships held in Coleraine last weekend.
There were 118 competitors from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. The Itasca ski jumpers walked away with eight championship medals, six second place medals and four third place medals.
Saturday’s competition on the Ole Mangseth 70-meter hill brought a championship medal to Tristen McLynn in the U14 class, a third place for Gavin Mjolsness and a fifth place for Connor Swanson in the U16 class, and Casey Flett grabbed second place and Payton Swanson took seventh in the U20 class.
Sunday’s competition took place on the Junior hills. Central Division champions from Itasca included Sue Slide - Chase Nielson and Addi Mjolsness, 8 meter Redwing Hill; Nolan Metelak and Preslie Miller, 15 meter Rick Anderson Hill; Natalie Neary. 20 meter Maki Hill - Leo Houle and Cydney Huso, 40 meter Wilson Hill - Isaac “Cubbie” Danielson and Gavin Mjolsness. Connor Swanson missed the championship medal by only two-tenths of a point, pulling in a second place. Other second place finishers were Cobie Scholl, Ryder Swanson, Kennidee Pike and Logan the Loon Mackey. Grabbing third place medals were Blake Nielson, Lucy Wirtz and Tristen McLynn.
Other Itasca competitors included Jack Mousel, June Mousel, Jude Wirtz, Sadie Wirtz, Sky Payne, Katie Mousel, Alyvia Danley, Lincoln Mackey and Bradyn Scholl.
Thank you to all who helped with the tournament and all who came to support the jumpers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.