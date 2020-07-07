ELY — The city of Ely usually hosts a pair of summer baseball tournaments — the DQ Grill and Chill Classic in June and the Sir G’s Pizza Midsummer Classic in July.
With the summer baseball season starting later than usual to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament set for June wasn’t salvageable. But once teams got the go-ahead to begin playing games last month, Ely head coach Tom Coombe wanted to do everything he could to get the Sir G’s tourney going and ready for play this upcoming weekend.
“When we started practicing in June, there just wasn’t enough time to plan for the DQ tournament,” Coombe said Monday. “We held out hope for the tournament in July and once we got word on the 19th that games could be played, we went right to work. The tournament was filled up by that weekend.
With 10 teams competing, Coombe says some teams even had to be turned away.
“There was a lot of interest immediately. Teams like Roseau and Minnetonka are usually in the DQ tournament and they expressed interest when all of this was just starting in the spring that they wanted to be a part of any tournament if we were able to have one.
The 10 teams in this years tournament — Ely, International Falls, Proctor, Esko, Hermantown, Wadena, Roseau, Grand Rapids, Minnetonka and West Duluth — are a good mix of competitors according to Coombe.
“I think teams are excited about coming up. It’s a very good field of teams. Wadena was in the Division-II state tournament last year. Grand Rapids is always good. We have a few of the larger schools near the Duluth area and some good small school programs as well. There’s a lot of good teams around and they’ll be happy to get in a bunch of games this weekend.”
With COVID-19 still an issue all across the country, Coombe says the tournament facilities are doing what they can to help keep players and spectators safe.
“We have signs up around the field encouraging people to social distance. We ask people to stay apart in the lines at the concession stand. There’s hand sanitizer on site. There’s plenty of room to spread out in the bleachers themselves. We encourage people to stay safe and try to keep their distance so we can all enjoy some baseball.”
For the Ely Senior Babe Ruth baseball team, they hope to continue their hot streak after starting the season 5-0. What’s been the key to success so far? Coombe says its thanks to the arms of their pitchers.
“We’ve been fortunate to been off to a good start and pitching has been the main reason for that so far I think. And it’ll continue to be this weekend when we play four games in a short amount of time. So the message to the guys is to just keep doing what we’re doing. Our pitchers are throwing strikes and our guys have been able to stay strong on defense and capitalize on offense.
“If you think about it in the perspective of the spring high school season, we’re only a few weeks in still. We have to keep that perspective in mind that it’s still very early. Pitchers, hitters, fielders: no one has had a lot of reps yet. So it’s still a work in progress but we have to keep moving forward the way that we are.”
o
The full schedule for this weekends tournament is listed below.
Friday, July 10 (Ely)
11 a.m. Wadena vs. Esko
1:15 p.m. International Falls vs. Esko
3:30 p.m. Proctor vs. Roseau
5:45 p.m. West Duluth vs. Minnetonka
8 p.m. Ely vs. Hermantown
Saturday, July 11 (Ely)
8:30 a.m. Proctor vs. Wadena
10:45 a.m. Roseau vs. Hermantown
1 p.m. Hermantown vs. Wadena
3:15 p.m. Ely vs. Minnetonka
5:30 p.m. Grand Rapids vs. West Duluth
7:45 p.m. Ely vs. Esko
Saturday July 11 (Soudan)
10 a.m. Minnetonka vs. Grand Rapids
12:15 p.m. West Duluth vs. International Falls
2:30 p.m. Roseau vs. Esko
4:45 p.m. Proctor vs. International Falls
Sunday, July 12 (Ely)
9 a.m. Minnetonka vs. Hermantown
11:15 p.m. Grand Rapids vs. Roseau
1:30 p.m. Grand Rapids vs. International Falls
3:45 p.m. Ely vs. Proctor
Sunday, July 12 (Soudan)
11 a.m. Wadena vs. West Duluth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.