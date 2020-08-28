The Grand Rapids Youth Baseball Association wrapped up its season last week highlighted by its end-of-season tournament. The Royal Blue team sponsored by Clairmont Financial was victorious over the Orange team sponsored by Bio-Build. The team is pictured below, and from left are Jack Clairmont, Graham Edwards, Peyton Emerson, coach Guy Clairmont, Mason Sgarlatta, Mason Johnson, Micah Brey, Tyson Rabbers, and coach Cory Jackson. “It was great for the kids to get to participate and feel some normalcy in today’s world. We were able to get in six weeks and the kids on all teams really improved and had a great time”, said Guy Clairmont, coach of the Royal Blue team. “The social interaction and exercise was priceless. We had a good process and plan and things went as smooth as possible. It was a great season!”
