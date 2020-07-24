GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Riverdawgs Senior Babe Ruth League baseball team won all three games against tough opponents during recent action.
On Tuesday in Marble, the Riverdawgs and Taconite went head-to-head in a good old-fashioned pitching duel between Ty Karnes of Rapids and Jager Nash of Taconite. The Riverdawgs scored three runs in the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie and take the win.
“It was a tight game and we came through in the end,” said Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen. “That’s what we like to see, us being able to handle pressure in a tough environment playing over in Marble.”
On Wednesday, Grand Rapids swept a doubleheader from Superior, winning the games 5-3 and 10-0.
“We swung the bat and put the ball in play and Superior walked some guys and we made them pay for it,” said manager Bill Kinnunen. “We also got big hits with runners in scoring position.
“Superior is always pretty good and they are well-coached but I think they were missing four guys, four of their better pitchers, and they will be back next Wednesday when we go down to Superior. So it’ll be two tight ball games I am expecting next week in Superior.”
Grand Rapids is now 12-3 for the season. On Monday, the Riverdawgs will host Hibbing in a doubleheader at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids starting at 5 p.m. On Wednesday, the ‘Dawgs travel to Superior for a doubleheader which is slated to begin at 5 p.m.
Following are results of the games:
Grand Rapids 4
Taconite 1
Grand Rapids tipped Taconite 4-1 in extra innings Monday at Marble.
With the score tied at 1-1 in the top of the eighth inning, Austin Moen led off the inning with a pinch-hit double and he eventually came around to score on a two-run single by Wyatt Holcomb. Holcomb then stole second base and scored on a base hit by Kodi Miller.
Ty Karnes pitched all eight innings for Grand Rapids to get the victory. He allowed one run on five hits while walking one and striking out six. He also hit one batter.
“Ty threw very well; he changed speeds, kept the ball down and the big thing is he got ahead of hitters,” Kinnunen explained. “Jager Nash for Taconite threw a nice ball game too; he completely shut us down for seven innings after the run we got a run in the first.”
Nash was the tough-luck loser for Taconite on the mound. He pitched 7 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits. He struck out two, walked one and hit a batter.
Kodi Miller had two hits and a RBI for the Riverdawgs, Austin Moen had a double and a run scored and Wyatt Holcomb had one hit, scored two runs, drove in two and stole a base.
Ty Donahue had two hits with a double and a run scored for Taconite while Tom Cuellar had a hit and a RBI.
GR 100 000 03—4 8 0
Taconite 000 010 00—1 5 0
GR: Ty Karnes (W); Taconite: Jager Nash (L); 2B-Austin Moen, Ty Donahue.
Grand Rapids 5
Superior 3
The ‘Dawgs won the first game of the doubleheader on Wednesday 5-3.
Grand Rapids started out the game in brutal fashion as it made five errors in the first inning to allow Superior to take a 3-0 lead.
“They didn’t want to sit on the bench for two games and that’s where they were headed,” said manager Bill Kinnunen about his older players. “When we put the young kids in the second game you saw what happened. But we had four guys that played in the All-Star game the night before and they didn’t get back until 2:30 a.m.
“The other guys were just dragging along but once we woke up we played well the rest of game No. 1 and in game No. 2 we played very well.”
Kyle Henke, who just completed his freshman year, was winning pitcher as he pitched five innings and allowed three unearned runs while giving up three hits. He struck out seven and walked one. Wyatt Zuehlke pitched the final two innings to record the save. He allowed no runs on one hit while walking two and fanning three.
Dan Wohlers had a big two-out, two-run single to drive in the winning runs in the fifth inning. He finished with two hits, two RBIs and a stolen base. McBride had two hits, a run scored and a stolen base while Kodi Miller had a double, a run scored and a RBI.
Superior 300 000 0—3 4 1
GR 100 130 x—5 6 5
GR: Kyle Henke (W), Wyatt Zuehlke (6th) (S); 2B-Kodi Miller.
Grand Rapids 10
Superior 0
In the second game, the Riverdawgs thrashed Superior 10-0 as Kinnunen played the younger players on the team.
Myles Gunderson, who just completed the ninth grade, hurled a three-hit shutout to pick up the win on the mound for the Riverdawgs. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.
Ren Morque was 3-for-3 with a double, scored two runs and drove in three more while Ben Keske was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Wyatt Holcomb was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored.
Superior 000 00—0 3 0
GR 100 130 x—10 9 0
GR: Myles Gunderson (W); 2B-Ren Morque, Ben Keske 2, Wyatt Holcomb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.