GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Riverdawgs Senior Babe Ruth League baseball team split a doubleheader with Bemidji Tuesday at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids.
Bemidji battered the Riverdawgs in the opener, winning 11-2. However, Grand Rapids battled back in the nightcap to beat Bemidji 8-0.
Following are results of the games:
Game 1
Bemidji 11
GR 2
Bemidji won the opener 11-2 as it scored two runs in each of the second, fifth and sixth innings to lead 6-0. It added five more runs in the seventh inning to make the game a laugher.
The Riverdawgs scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings but it wasn’t nearly enough. Gideon Beck had two hits with a double and scored a run while Alex McBride had two hits and a run scored. Myles Gunderson added a double and a RBI.
Kodi Miller took the loss on the mound for Grand Rapids as he pitched the first five innings and allowed six runs, just two of which were earned. He allowed five hits, walked four and struck out seven.
Grand Rapids turned in a shoddy performance on the field as it committed five errors in the game.
Grand Rapids was in action Friday against Superior in doubleheader action in Grand Rapids.
Bemidji 020 022 5—11 10 0
GR 000 001 1—2 8 5
GR: Kodi Miller (L), Ty Karnes (6th); 2B-Gideon Beck, Myles Gunderson.
Game 2
GR 8
Bemidji 0
Grand Rapids gained a split in the doubleheader with an 8-0 win over Bemidji in the second game.
Gideon Beck was lights out on the mound for the Riverdawgs in hurling a three-hit shutout. He struck out four and walked two.
Kodi Miller had a pair of doubles, scored a run and drove in another while Wyatt Zuehlke had a double, scored two runs and drove in another. Ren Morque finished with a hit and two RBIs.
The Riverdawgs had just five hits in scoring the eight runs as they took advantage of five Bemidji errors.
Bemidji 000 000 0—0 3 5
GR 002 024 x—8 5 2
GR: Gideon Beck (W); 2B-Kodi Miller 2, Wyatt Zuehlke.
