ELY — The Grand Rapids Riverdawgs Senior Babe Ruth League baseball team played almost perfect baseball this past weekend in the Sir G’s Pizza Midsummer Classic which was conducted in Ely.
Grand Rapids won in impressive fashion in its first three games of the tournament as it allowed zero runs while not committing an error in the entire tournament. That changed in a loss to Wadena in the championship game, but Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen said he was pleased with the effort of his team in the tournament.
“We pitched and played defense well and that’s our goal to do that because then you can be in any game no matter how many runs you score,” Kinnunen said. “We played very well in the first three games. We looked sharp defensively and our pitchers threw very well.”
Kinnunen said the Riverdawgs had bunted very little this season prior to entering the Ely tournament. He said that changed in the course of the tournament.
“We bunted the ball very well and moved runners over,” Kinnunen said. “We also ran the bases well. We just got to the last game and lost it mentally in a couple innings. We didn’t get ahead of hitters like we had in the past.”
Kinnunen said it was good that Grand Rapids was able to face good pitching in the tournament against Roseau and Wadena.
“Roseau’s pitcher is going to attend Itasca next year and Wadena had a tough pitcher who worked fast,” Kinnunen said. “He was always ahead and he worked out with a college team this year. He was tough.”
Grand Rapids, 8-1 for the season, was supposed to play Hermantown on Tuesday but that game was unlikely to be played. The Riverdawgs will travel to Bemidji on Wednesday for a doubleheader that begins at 5 p.m.
Another tournament coming up is a tournament hosted by the St. Paul Saints for seniors who did not get to play their senior season of high school baseball due to the pandemic. Four Grand Rapids players will play in that tournament, which is set to start July 20.
Game 1
GR 10
Minnetonka 0
Grand Rapids pounded Minnetonka 10-0 in a game shortened to four innings per Minnetonka’s request in a game played at Soudan on Saturday.
Gideon Beck was tough on the mound for the ‘Dawgs as he allowed just four hits in his four innings of work. He struck out eight and hit two batters.
Wyatt Holcomb was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Riverdawgs while Myles Gunderson had two hits with a double, scored a run and drove in another.
Game 1
MTKA 000 0—0 1 1
GR 135 1—10 9 0
GR: Gideon Beck (W); 2B-Alex McBride, Myles Gunderson; 3B-Ren Morque.
Game 2
GR 10
West Duluth 0
In a game played at Ely on Saturday, the Riverdawgs had their way with West Duluth in a 10-0 win shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.
Alex McBride hurled a five-inning three-hit shutout on the mound for Grand Rapids. He struck out six and walked four.
McBride also provided all he needed at the plate as he was 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and he finished with four RBIs and two runs scored. Wyatt Zuehlke had two hits including a double and two RBIs and Gideon Beck and Wyatt Holcomb each had a double and an RBI.
Game 2
W. Duluth 000 00—0 3 3
GR 037 0—10 7 0
GR: Alex McBride (W); 2B-Wyatt Zuehlke,Gideon Beck, Wyatt Holcomb; HR-Alex McBride.
Game 3
GR 4
Roseau 0
In Saturday’s first game, the Riverdawgs again played well in a 4-0 victory over Roseau.
Grand Rapids scored two runs in both the third and sixth innings to take the victory.
Kodi Miller was tough on the mound for the Riverdawgs in the complete game victory. In his seven innings of work, he allowed three hits while striking out 10. He did not issue a walk.
Myles Gunderson had two hits with a double and an RBI for the Riverdawgs. Other Grand Rapids players picking up hits in the game were Gideon Beck, Alex McBride and Miller.
Game 3
Roseau 000 000 0—0 3 1
GR 002 002 x—4 5 0
GR: Kodi Miller (W); 2B-Myles Gunderson.
Game 4
Championship
Wadena 4
GR 0
A tough Wadena team ended Grand Rapids’ quest for a tournament title with a 4-0 victory, the Riverdawgs’ first loss of the season after eight victories.
Wadena scored one run in the second inning and two more in the third. It added its last run in the fifth inning.
Ty Karnes was the losing pitcher for the Riverdawgs as he allowed three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk in his two innings on the mound. Kyle Henke pitched well in relief as he went five innings and allowed one run on five hits while striking out six. He walked two batters and nailed three.
Kyle Henke had a double for Grand Rapids while Alex McBride and Dan Wohlers also had hits.
“We made a couple of mistakes mentally defensively that cost us runs,” Kinnunen said. “But they weren’t physical errors so to go four straight games without a physical error is very good.”
Game 4
Wadena 012 010 0—4 9 0
GR 000 000 0—0 3 0
GR: Ty Karnes (L); Kyle Henke (3rd) ; 2B-Kyle Henke.
