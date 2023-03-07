v

PEQUOT LAKES — The Rapids Thunder 14-Black volleyball team competed in the Pequot Lakes Classic Volleyball Tournament on Feb. 25.

In pool play, Rapids Thunder 14-Black was seeded No. 1 with a 5-1 record which put the team in the Gold Bracket. It then beat Aitkin in the semifinals to advance to the championship game against Northern Lights.


