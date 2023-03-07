PEQUOT LAKES — The Rapids Thunder 14-Black volleyball team competed in the Pequot Lakes Classic Volleyball Tournament on Feb. 25.
In pool play, Rapids Thunder 14-Black was seeded No. 1 with a 5-1 record which put the team in the Gold Bracket. It then beat Aitkin in the semifinals to advance to the championship game against Northern Lights.
In the first game of the title match, Northern Lights took a 25-10 win. But Rapids Thunder turned things around and won the next two games and the match by the scores of 25-12 and 15-11. For the tournament, playing five teams, Rapids Thunder 14-Black won nine of 11 games and had a record of 9-2.
Said coach Margo Butcher, “As their coach, I am extremely proud of these girls. This is a big season for them as next year they will try out for high school volleyball for the first time ever.
“This eighth grade class is large, with a lot of talent and so many girls at the same level of play. This team showed confidence in several high-pressure games this weekend and were able to pull them off. I’m proud to see them fight for wins and not give up. I’m excited to see what else this season brings. This is tournament No. 2 of our scheduled eight tournaments this season.
Members of the team include Madison Briggs, London Plackner, Shani Brown, Kenzie Reinarz, Eylee Laverdure, Brooklyn Schultz, Savannah Feldt, Ella Johnson, Rose Ruzynski, Hannah Goodell, and Ryleigh Klous.
