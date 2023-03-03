GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Squirt A hockey team, sponsored by Grand Rapids GM, wrapped up its season with an impressive 30-3 record.
“The boys made an awesome run at the Squirt A International Tournament in Fargo [Feb. 24-26],” said coach Craig Pierce. “We won our first two games against Hastings and Rogers and earned a spot in the Sweet 16 out of a 64-team tournament. We lost our first game in the Sweet 16 to Osseo-Maple Grove, which put us in the consolation bracket.
“Then we beat a tough Edina White team (3-2), and St. Michael Albertville (2-1) to revenge our only loss in the regular season. We played East Grand Forks in the consolation championship but fell short and were 4-2 overall on the weekend.”
One of the team’s main goals throughout the year, according to Pierce, was to win its home tournament and keep the Marshall Bader trophy in Grand Rapids. The coach said the boys were pushed the boys and successfully defended its title.
“It means the world to these kids and coaches to play the game as Marshall would have wanted us to,” Pierce said. “Hard work, determination, and having fun is what it’s all about. They played their hearts out during every game. It was an honor to be able to coach such a fun group of young men.” Coach Josh Skelton added: “I am so proud of these kids and the effort they brought to the rink every day. They built a passion for the game, friendship, and navigated a number of challenges through their perseverance and resiliency not normally observed for 10–11-year-olds to achieve success on the rink. They were an absolute joy to be around, and the parents were awesome for supporting them every step of the way and helping to shape an outstanding experience for the whole team.”
