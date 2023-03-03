h

The Grand Rapids Squirt A hockey team enjoyed a banner season, finishing with a 30-3 record.

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Squirt A hockey team, sponsored by Grand Rapids GM, wrapped up its season with an impressive 30-3 record.

“The boys made an awesome run at the Squirt A International Tournament in Fargo [Feb. 24-26],” said coach Craig Pierce. “We won our first two games against Hastings and Rogers and earned a spot in the Sweet 16 out of a 64-team tournament. We lost our first game in the Sweet 16 to Osseo-Maple Grove, which put us in the consolation bracket.


